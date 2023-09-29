Travel to Oman from UAE via bus starting October 1

Residents in the UAE can now plan a quick getaway to Oman as Mwasalat, Oman’s national transport company, announces the relaunch of its bus services to the UAE, beginning October 1, 2023.

The long-running bus services between UAE and Oman were paused due to the pandemic. This mode of transportation was highly demanded by travelers due to its affordability compared to air travel.

🚌 | Exciting News 🤩

Unveiling our latest route,#AbuDhabi via #AlAin 🇦🇪🇴🇲

🗓️ | Starting from 1st of October 2023

🎫 | Book Now at https://t.co/lGB7V3y3LA#Mwasalat pic.twitter.com/6x0ZVOVs4M — Mwasalat | مواصلات 🇴🇲 (@mwasalat_om) September 25, 2023

Starting next month, the new route will connect Muscat and Abu Dhabi, via Al Ain. The trip will take approximately nine hours, with 45-minute to one-hour break in between for rest stops, immigration services, and more.

Bus route

The Route 202 bus will travel from Muscat, Oman, passing through Al Ain and then concluding its journey in Abu Dhabi City. The return route will also start from Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station, following the same path back to Muscat, Oman.

Here are all the stops on this route:

Ticket prices

A one-way ticket from Muscat to Abu Dhabi will cost OMR 11.5 (Dh 109.70).

from Muscat to Abu Dhabi will cost OMR 11.5 (Dh 109.70). For a round trip , the cost will be OMR 22 (Dh 209.88).

, the cost will be OMR 22 (Dh 209.88). Children under the age of two can travel for free, but no seats will be reserved for them.

Luggage allowance

Commuters can travel with a luggage allowance of 23 kilograms and a hand baggage allowance of 7 kilograms.

Bus timings

Travelers from Muscat can board the bus departing at 6:30 am, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 3:40 pm.

Meanwhile, those in Abu Dhabi can catch the bus departing at 10:45 am, arriving in Muscat at 8:35 pm.

Booking and required documents

Commuters can book their tickets on Mwasalat’s website.

Citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries must provide a copy of their country’s ID.

For other nationalities, a copy of your Emirates ID (for UAE expatriates) and a copy of your Oman visa are required.