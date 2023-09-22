GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

South Korea’s expanded Employment Permit System to benefit OFWs

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Reuters

South Korea is eyeing an expansion of its Employment Permit System (EPS) for skilled workers, a move anticipated to bring advantages to numerous Filipino workers in the country.

According to a report from GMA’s Unang Balita, Philippine Ambassador to South Korea Maria Theresa Dizon-De Vega said this expansion may offer opportunities for longer contracts compared to initial agreements.

“Meron kang pagkakataon na magkaroon pa ng isang kontrata na medyo mas mahaba kaysa dun sa una mong kontrata,” De Vega said.

However, South Korean authorities will assess each foreign worker’s eligibility for an extended contract, taking into account factors such as language proficiency.

“Merong requirements na tinitignan nila, kasama na ‘yung language proficiency,” De Vega added.

The EPS, which enables Korean employers to hire foreign workers if local interest is lacking, has been operational for nearly two decades and encompasses over half of the estimated 63,000 Filipino workers in South Korea.

In addition to factory workers, South Korea is exploring the possibility of hiring domestic workers from the Philippines, as noted in the report.

Moreover, De Vega mentioned that they are conducting a pilot study for potential implementation in the coming months, although the initial numbers involved will be relatively small.

