Elon Musk eyes monthly fee for X users

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), is considering implementing a monthly fee for all users in a bid to combat automated accounts, or bots.

This potential change, discussed during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marks a significant shift for the platform. However, many X users expressed concern, fearing it may negatively impact the platform’s popularity.

According to an AFP report, analysts questioned the move’s appeal to advertisers. Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, the platform’s value has reportedly declined, partly due to controversial decisions regarding workforce reduction and allowing certain groups back on the site.

Musk acknowledged a significant loss in advertising revenue and claimed to have removed a large percentage of bots.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” Musk said.

Moreover, the discussion addressed issues of anti-Semitism and strategies to prevent bot manipulation. Musk’s recent conflicts with the Anti-Defamation League further highlight his efforts to manage the platform’s reputation.