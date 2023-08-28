United Arab Emirates officially joins BRICS Group

The United Arab Emirates has officially become a member of the BRICS group following a successful application that was approved by the five founding nations: the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa.

In a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), the announcement took place during the 15th BRICS summit held in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24. This move underscores the UAE’s dedication to multilateral initiatives and productive discussions, facilitated by platforms that represent emerging economies on the global stage.

By joining this extended BRICS community, the UAE demonstrates its strong commitment to advocating for multilateralism, which plays a pivotal role in fostering worldwide peace and prosperity. This aligns with the UAE’s longstanding collaboration with BRICS, where it had previously engaged in the ‘Friends of BRICS’ forum in Cape Town in June as part of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting chaired by South Africa.

Furthermore, the UAE became a member of the BRICS New Development Bank in October 2021, contributing to its mission of mobilizing resources for sustainable development and infrastructure projects across emerging markets and developing nations.

In response to the UAE’s successful inclusion in BRICS, notable officials from the UAE have expressed their gratitude and enthusiasm.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said, “We express our appreciation to the five founding members of this important grouping, with our successful application reflecting BRICs’ approach to partnerships and its strong spirit of friendship.”

“This development forms part of the UAE’s commitment to promoting constructive dialogue through active platforms that represent developing and emerging economies, and the country’s focus on long-term economic prosperity and maintaining balanced strategic and economic relations—including with international organisations—in an ever-evolving world order. The UAE has consistently championed the value of multilateralism in supporting peace, security, and development globally,” His Highness added.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, stated, “We express our appreciation regarding the agreement of the leaders of the BRICS countries on the inclusion of the UAE in this important group as of January 2024, and we are grateful for their confidence in this regard. The UAE seeks to support multilateralism and partnerships to achieve development, prosperity and benefit for all countries and peoples.”

“The UAE’s inclusion in the BRICS group reflects its keenness on international and multilateral cooperation to achieve sustainable development for all countries around the world,” he continued.

Further commenting on this occasion, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, emphasized, “The UAE is a global hub for trade and economic development, with a foreign policy focused on supporting long-term economic prosperity. The country adopts innovative strategies, and is working to build an economy based on knowledge and diversity, reinforced by scientific and technological progress.”

“Over the past five decades, the UAE has worked to strengthen international partnerships. Its membership in BRICS reflects the country’s open approach to reinforcing collaboration with international economic institutions. The UAE is moving rapidly to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of its economy while exploring new opportunities,” he added.

On the other hand, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said, “We are pleased to join the BRICS group, which the UAE recognises as a mechanism to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity.”

“The UAE believes in championing multilateralism and actively contributing to important international arenas. This includes engaging with BRICS, participating regularly in the G20 process, and hosting the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) climate conference in November,” she added.

“The UAE stresses that the future of global security and prosperity relies on strong multilateral partnerships and cooperation on the international level, and a shared commitment to achieving stability and development,” she concluded.