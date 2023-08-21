Snack time in space: UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi enjoys honey and bread on the ISS

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has once again captivated the attention of people on Earth by transforming a seemingly mundane activity into an exciting task while aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

In the latest post on his social media accounts, Al Neyadi showed what happens when he squeezes a bottle of honey and applies it to a dry piece of bread.

“Have you ever wondered how honey forms in space? I still have some Emirati honey left that I enjoy from time to time. Honey has many benefits, especially for the health of astronauts,” Al Neyadi wrote.

Later in the video, he is seen letting go of the bread which caused it to float around. He then broke it in half and took a bite out of it.

Al Neyadi, who has been working in space for the last six months, is set to return home to Earth no earlier than September 1.

Along with his Crew 6 teammates, he has been diligently conducting research experiments, performing maintenance work on the orbiting station, and fulfilling tasks assigned by NASA.