GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Snack time in space: UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi enjoys honey and bread on the ISS

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Courtesy: Sultan Al Neyadi/Instagram

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has once again captivated the attention of people on Earth by transforming a seemingly mundane activity into an exciting task while aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

In the latest post on his social media accounts, Al Neyadi showed what happens when he squeezes a bottle of honey and applies it to a dry piece of bread.

“Have you ever wondered how honey forms in space? I still have some Emirati honey left that I enjoy from time to time. Honey has many benefits, especially for the health of astronauts,” Al Neyadi wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sultan Al Neyadi (@astro_alneyadi)

Later in the video, he is seen letting go of the bread which caused it to float around. He then broke it in half and took a bite out of it.

Al Neyadi, who has been working in space for the last six months, is set to return home to Earth no earlier than September 1.

Along with his Crew 6 teammates, he has been diligently conducting research experiments, performing maintenance work on the orbiting station, and fulfilling tasks assigned by NASA.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 08 21T165716.873

LRT-1 Roosevelt station renamed FPJ station

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS SHARON

Certified ‘Sharonian’ spotted: Netizen’s amusing Google Maps encounter caught clutching take-out bag

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS celeste

Celeste Cortesi stuns as one of the judges of Miss Universe Thailand

6 hours ago
Presidential Communications Office 1

Marcos joins nation in remembering Ninoy Aquino

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button