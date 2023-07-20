Two dead in shooting incident in Auckland hours before FIFA Women’s World Cup

A tragic shooting incident in the center of Auckland, New Zealand has resulted in the deaths of two people just hours before the FIFA Women’s World Cup opening in the city.

The incident occurred at 07:22 local time on a construction site in the central business district. Six others, including police officers, were injured, and the gunman responsible for the attack is also dead.

The Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, stated that the shooting is not being treated as an act of terrorism.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the authorities have neutralized the threat, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

PM Hipkins confirmed that the Women’s World Cup would proceed as planned, despite the tragic event.

The shooter, identified as 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid, used a pump-action shotgun to wreak havoc on the construction site, causing a lockdown in New Zealand’s largest city.

he gunman had a history of family violence and mental health issues and had been subject to a home detention order.

However, he had an exemption to work at the construction site and did not possess a firearm license.

PM Hipkins commended the courageous actions of the New Zealand police, who bravely confronted the gunman, risking their lives to protect others. He acknowledged their heroic efforts in the face of a rapidly unfolding situation.

Thankfully, all Fifa personnel and football teams participating in the Women’s World Cup are safe and accounted for. The opening match between New Zealand and Norway proceeded as scheduled at Eden Park, with extra police presence in the area to provide reassurance.

The incident deeply saddened the city, with Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown expressing his condolences and clarifying that the shooting had no connection to the Women’s World Cup.

Fifa extended its sympathies to the victims’ families and assured that they were in close communication with New Zealand authorities. The participating teams near the incident area were also provided with necessary support.

The police received reports of shots being fired inside the construction site, leading to the gunman moving through the building and continuing to fire. After attempting to engage with him, the man was found dead in a lift shaft.

The shooting prompted a significant armed police presence in the central business district, causing concern among residents and visitors. Authorities urged people to stay home and avoid traveling to the area during the lockdown.

As the investigation continues, the city remains in shock, with residents and visitors coming together to support one another in this tragic and unprecedented event.