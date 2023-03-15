Google Doodle features popular Filipino ‘adobo’ for the first time 

Google has featured the traditional and popular Filipino food ‘adobo’ in its homepage and Google doodle for the first time.

Google said that adobo is a “tender, juicy, and soulful” dish that has always been a Filipino staple.

The doodle said that while adobo may differ from one region it has some ingredients that are consistent in every version. This includes seared pork, chicken, beef, or vegetables with white vinegar and soy sauce. Bay leaves, garlic, sugar, and black pepper are also usual components, while onions, ginger, lemongrass, chili peppers, and coconut milk can also be added to the mix.

“Adobo is an important part of the story of Filipinos. It is an evolving, well-loved comfort food or way of cooking that crosses all economic boundaries, said Mervin Wenke, Google Philippines Head of Communications and Public Affairs.

Adobo becoming the first Pinoy dish to appear in Google Doodle is hailed as ‘Pinoy Pride moment’.

The Google Doodle was first created by Anthony Irwin and recalled ordering chicken adobo.

“It was so bright and nostalgic, and instantly filled my apartment with that familiar feeling: this is exactly how things are supposed to be. So I tried to capture that simple childhood joy of leaning in and savoring the kind of food that makes home feel like home. Kain nang mabuti,” Irwin said.