Filipinos trust US the most, China the least, suggests survey

Filipinos are more trustful towards the United States while strongly wary of China and Russia, a survey by Pulse Asia has pointed out.

It further noted that most adult Filipinos believed that a fair amount of trust should be extended by the Philippines to several countries.

The survey was conducted from June 24 to 27. The results were released to the media Friday morning that showed that 58 percent of the respondents believed that the Philippines should give the US a “fair amount of trust” while 31 percent said a “great deal of trust” should be given to it.

The survey also found that the Filipinos felt a “fair amount of trust” should be afforded to the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, the United States, Germany and Australia while the US had a total trust rating of 89 percent.

Those countries made up seven out of the ten countries the survey asked respondents about and 63 percent of the respondents said Australia should be extended with a “fair amount of trust,” while 15 percent believed it should be given a “great deal of trust” and Australia’s total trust rating was 79 percent.

For Japan, 55 percent of the respondents said it should be given a “fair amount of trust” while 22 percent said it should be accorded with a “great deal of trust” and Japan’s total trust rating was 78 percent while for India, Russia and China, 48 percent, 62 percent and 67 percent of respondents said they had “not too much trust” or “no trust at all,” respectively.

“In the case of Russia, nearly the same percentages of adults are of the view that the Philippines must extend either a fair amount or not too much trust in the said country (31 percent versus 36 percent). While as far as China is concerned, virtually the same percentages say the Philippines should either trust China a little (36 percent) or not trust the said country at all,” Pulse Asia said.

“For the most part, public opinion on the matter is essentially constant between September 2019 and June 2022,” Pulse Asia said.