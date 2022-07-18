Happily Ever After: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot in Las Vegas

In an exclusive newsletter to her fans, JLo shared the details of her wedding with actor Ben Affleck last Sunday, July 17, a day after the couple obtained an official marriage license issued by Clark County in Nevada.

The actress shared a ‘just-woke-up’ photo captioning #iykyk which means “if you know, you know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

‘All you need is love’

Jennifer stated in her newsletter that love was worth the wait.

Marking almost 20 years of their love story, actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, 52, and actor Ben Affleck, 49, finally got married in a chapel in the Wedding Capital of the World.

The two first got together in 2001 through filming the movie ‘Gigli’ and announced their engagement in 2022. But with huge media attention, the two called off their wedding in 2003.

Jennifer Lopez, popularly called JLo, has also changed her name to Jennifer Affleck. This is now Jennifer’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second marriage following split with Jennifer Garner back in 2018.

Jennifer has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with former spouse Marc Anthony, while Ben has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

JLo signs the newsletter off with her new name: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”