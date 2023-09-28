Indulge in a sizzling sisig and Pinoy food combo with towering beverages at Rauchi restaurant

Are you looking for an authentic Filipino culinary experience that will lift your spirits any day of the week?

Look no further than Rauchi Restaurant and its enticing combo of mouth-watering Sisig and a towering beverage. It’s the ultimate way to jumpstart or conclude your busy work week with a burst of flavor!

Located within the Ramee Rose Hotel in Barsha Heights, Dubai, Rauchi Restaurant is renowned for its Asian fusion cuisine, celebrating a diverse palette of flavors from across the continent. Their menu draws inspiration from culinary traditions spanning China, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and more.

According to Mr. Rajeeb Behera, Executive Chef of Ramee Rose Hotel, Rauchi’s commitment lies in sourcing the freshest, top-quality ingredients to capture authentic flavors while infusing creativity into traditional recipes.

Whether it’s the captivating spices of Filipino dishes or the harmonious fusion of sweet, sour, and savory found in Thai cuisine, we aim to transport your taste buds on a tantalizing journey through Asia with every bite.

Recognizing the vibrant Filipino community in Dubai, Rauchi Restaurant has gone the extra mile to cater to Pinoys’ needs. They have crafted a wallet-friendly package that ensures both delightful meals and affordability.

Every Monday, from 6 PM to 11 PM, they present an unbeatable offer: an unlimited array of authentic Filipino street food paired for only AED 50, and a limited offer on sisig with a towering beverage for just AED 199. With this special deal, every Filipino in Dubai can savor the flavors of home, creating cherished dining experiences rooted in their beloved cuisine.

But that’s not all! Rauchi Restaurant, Filipino’s Asian culinary haven, hosts an array of enticing buffets throughout the week. Explore delightful options such as our seafood buffet, food trip, brunch, late-night karaoke, Kabayan special lunch, and a special buffet dinner.

“I invite you to embark on an unforgettable culinary journey, where each dish narrates a story, and each bite transports you to the lively streets of Asia,” Chef Rajeeb stated.

So, why wait any longer? Satiate your Filipino food cravings with Rauchi Restaurant’s tempting buffets, available every day from 6 PM to 11 PM. These buffets not only feature flavorful dishes but also offer a free karaoke experience, adding an extra layer of fun and excitement to your dining experience. Don’t let this opportunity slip away; make your week extra special.

For more information and reservations, contact Rauchi Restaurant at 0556005817 or 0552009318.