Abu Dhabi shuts down restaurant for selling non-halal food

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has temporarily closed a restaurant for selling non-halal food without the required permits.

According to ADAFSA’s post on social media, the Birat Manila Restaurant in Abu Dhabi was found breaching non-halal food regulations. Authorities discovered that the restaurant was storing and preparing non-halal food using the same equipment and tools used to prepare halal food.

“The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to administratively close the BIRAT MANILA RESTAURANT L.L.C. in Abu Dhabi. The restaurant, holding trade license number CN-4092499, has been found in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its accompanying legislation. Furthermore, its practices pose a significant risk to public health,” ADAFSA wrote on X.

The authority further elaborated that the restaurant will be permitted to resume operations once it secures the necessary permits for selling non-halal food and carries out thorough equipment replacement and sterilization of premises before reopening its doors to the public.

ADAFSA called on the public to call the number 800 555 to report any food safety violations.