If you’re looking for a delicious and easy-to-make dish to serve at your next party or celebration, look no further than NutriAsia’s mechado made with UFC Soy Sauce and UFC Ready Recipes Mechado Sauce.

But what makes NutriAsia’s mechado truly special is how easy it is to prepare. Simply marinate the beef in the UFC Soy Sauce and lemon juice, then cook it with the UFC Ready Recipes Mechado Sauce and some potatoes and bell pepper or your choice of vegetables, until everything is tender and flavorful. It’s a one-pot wonder that’s perfect for busy hosts who want to impress their guests without spending all day in the kitchen.

And because the dish can be made ahead of time and reheated just before serving, you can spend more time enjoying your party and less time worrying about the food. Plus, with its bold flavors and hearty texture, it is the perfect comfort food to serve on any occasion.

Wherever you are in the world, you can easily get your hands on the ingredients to make the perfect beef mechado, as NutriAsia’s products like the UFC Ready Recipes Mechado Sauce and UFC Soy Sauce are widely available in supermarkets internationally.

Beef mechado is truly a classic Filipino dish that everyone loves, as it gives us, especially the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), a taste of home and a nostalgia for our childhood — bringing back memories where we eat together with our families when we were just kids.

So whether you’re hosting a big family gathering, a birthday party, or just a casual get-together with friends, NutriAsia’s mechado made with UFC Soy Sauce and UFC Ready Recipes Mechado Sauce is sure to be a hit.

Visit your nearest supermarket today to pick up your favorite NutriAsia products and start cooking one of the most beloved dishes in Filipino cuisine!