Celebrate Easter Sunday at Radisson Blu Hotel’s super family brunch

The home of the original Dubai brunch—Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek—is back with their family-friendly buffet just in time for Easter. The Sunday brunch comes with a perfect view of the creek view terrace, an indoor and outdoor venue with views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s old quarter, and the charming creek.

The brunch offers an international buffet where guests can enjoy an Easter Sunday traditional roast with all the trimmings, plus some of the most loved dishes from the hotels fifteen restaurants, including seafood and Arabic, Japanese and Chinese cuisine. Additionally, guests will be in a dessert heaven as the buffet will be filled with Easter themed delights and is sure to be the favorite.

Aside from all the special food offerings, the hotel is also providing family friendly activities. Guests big and small can also enjoy a visit from the Easter bunny, face painting, Easter egg painting and an Easter egg hunt.

The Easter Sunday brunch takes place on Sunday 9th April from 12.30pm to 4pm at the Creek View Terrace, Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek. Prices start at just 225AED per person. For unlimited beverages, guests can also upgrade for an extra 99AED.

Bookings are recommended and can be made online, by email or telephone.

W: https://eatapp.co/reserve/aseelah-radisson-blu-deira-creek

E: [email protected]

T: 04 205 7033

For more information, please visit:

https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-deira-creek