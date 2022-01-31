Filipino traditional dish “sinigang” named Best Soup in the world

The Filipino traditional dish “sinigang” has been named as the Best Soup in the world by TasteAtlas.

For the 2021 Awards, “Sinigang” topped the soup category with a 4.63 rating and it bested the Ciorbă de fasole cu afumătură of România and Shoyu Ramen of Japan, which scored 4.55 and 4.54, respectively.

Rounding up the top 5 were Mercimek çorbası of Turkey and Japan’s Tonkotsu Ramen.

Last year, TasteAtlas, a website dedicated to celebrating traditional food from all over the world, also acknowledged the Pinoy dish as the world’s best-rated vegetable soup and described sinigang as a unique soup that is a true representative of Filipino cuisine “with its sour lightness perfectly matching the harsh tropical heat of the country.”

It also named Locavore and Sentro 1771 as among the restaurants that serve good sinigang.

The Filipino cuisine ranked 19th among 50 countries in the list of World’s Best Cuisines, which was topped by Italian food while greek and spanish cuisines completed the top 3.

Also, TasteAtlas listed Tortang Talong, Lumpiang Shanghai and Sinigang na Baboy as some of the best dishes of Filipino cuisine.