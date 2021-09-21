WEMART officially opens Mooncake Festival with tons of promos, amazing discounts

Mooncake Festival has officially started worldwide – and WEMART has prepared several exciting promos that Filipinos in the UAE will definitely enjoy as the world celebrates the second-most important holiday after Chinese New Year with a history dating back over 3,000 years, when the Emperor of China worshipped the moon for bountiful harvests.

WEMART celebrates the annual Mooncake festival with several varieties of the iconic sweet and savory round-shaped treat that is believed to bring about good fortune for the rest of the year.

Filipinos and UAE residents always anticipate this annual month-long event as WEMART brings a variety of Mooncake flavors that they love all the way from the Far East, with prices starting from only AED6!

Mooncake flavors available across all WEMART branches include (but not limited to): Red Bean Paste w/ Salted Egg yolk, Mung Bean Paste w/ Salted Egg yolk, Pepper and Salted Nut Mooncake, Mango Flavored Winter Paste, Salted Egg Yolk, Pineapple Flavored Winter Melon Paste, Black Sesame Seed, Coconut Paste, Lotus Seed paste w/ Salted Egg Yolk, Honey Melon, Red Date, and Five-Kernel.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunisolar calendar with a full moon at night, corresponding to mid-September to early October of the Gregorian calendar. On this day, the Chinese believe that the moon is at its brightest and fullest size, coinciding with harvest time in the middle of Autumn.

Lanterns of all sizes and shapes, are carried and displayed – symbolic beacons that light people’s path to prosperity and good fortune. Mooncakes, a rich pastry typically filled with sweet-bean, egg yolk, meat or lotus-seed paste, are traditionally eaten during this festival.

WEMART’s selections of Mooncakes will be available until September 21 with various packages that are now available for Filipino and expat shoppers who wish to buy special Mooncakes in attractive packaged boxes.

Your family and friends will surely enjoy each bite of WEMART’s seasonal Mooncake delights, packed with delicious fillings in time as the UAE welcomes cooler months ahead.

Additional promos

Apart from this, WEMART will also have many more promotions on selected items such as hairy crabs filled with delicious crab meat, as well as grapefruits and more.

WEMART will be offering special Yangcheng Lake Hairy Crabs known for its smooth, delicious meat. Diners will enjoy the the premium taste of crabs with each bite of these special seafood at discounted prices as well!

In addition, WEMART will also be giving discounts for their special grapefruits, as well as a ton of other activities and promotions that WEMART has prepared for the entire Mooncake Festival.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai