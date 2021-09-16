FoodTFT Reach

Experience the taste of India’s finest flavors at Copper Chimney

Filipinos in the UAE craving delicious Indian cuisine can now savor the flavors inspired from North India at Copper Chimney, which has been cooking delicious dishes passed down for generations since 1972.

Founded by JK Kapur in 1972 at Bombay, Copper Chimney’s dishes are the fruits of decades of training their master chefs called ‘Ustads’ that have been creating their special spice blends, preparing their unforgettable dishes over custom clay ovens for nearly five decades.

Today, Copper Chimney has branched out in Dubai since 2018 at the Millennium Plaza Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road – and here are some of their best-selling dishes you shouldn’t miss.

Kadak Roomali. A must-try at Copper Chimney – their Kadak Roomali Roti will serve up your appetite with a huge serving of roti topped with special spices. This menu offering is one that has stood the test of time and has been a signature dish since 1972!

Kebabs. Copper Chimney serves up tender pieces of Kebabs and Chicken Tikka that have been slowly grilled for hours to ensure that their special Amritsari spices blend with each bite.

Biryanis. Biryanis have never tasted this good! Copper Chimney has several selections of Biryani flavors where your preferred meat or veg selection perfectly complements the layers of steamed and spiced biryani rice!

The Copper Chimney brand promise is of “Indian Food, Made Unforgettable.” No compromises on quality, products, ingredients, and flavors. JK Kapur’s passion and promise of fresh Indian cooking of the highest quality. Even till today, each signature dish is prepared with Copper Chimney’s original secret spice mixes that have been carried forward over the past 3 generations.

Copper Chimney’s award-winning flavors & dishes have been loved by millions of guests since 1972. With influences from the Undivided India, from Peshawar in the North West to India’s food capital, Delhi, Copper Chimney has been bringing together fresh made-to-order cooking, high quality products, and its secret recipes to millions of guests since its inception.

Copper Chimney is located at the Ground Floor of the Millennium Plaza Hotel at the Sheikh Zayed Road behind Emirates Tower Metro Station.

Find them at Instagram: @copperchimney.uae and on their official website at: https://www.copperchimney.ae/

