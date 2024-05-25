Filipino ultrarunners conquer 222KM ultramarathon in France

Three Filipinos—Rolando Espina, Bren Kevin Cabasa, and Eugene Evangelista— were among the 37 finishers of the grueling 222KM Ultr’Ardeche International Competition held in France.

This challenging race featured a positive altitude gain of 3,500 meters, testing the participants with extreme difficulties, including high temperatures, the cold of the night, and mountainous terrain. However, these three Filipino athletes overcame the harsh conditions and demonstrated remarkable endurance and resilience.

With the help of our story contributor, Alona Cochon, we were able to gather each side of the story from the athletes themselves, let’s check out what Espina, Cabasa, and Evangelista have to say:

ROLANDO ESPINA

Rolando Espina, an overseas Filipino hailing from Ireland, traveled to France to participate in the race. He finished in 30 hours, 47 minutes, and 38 seconds. Ultramarathons are nothing new for Espina, as he already finished 3rd in the overall results of the Ultramarathon Milan-Sanremo, completing the race in 36 hours and 40 minutes.

Espina shared his victory through a social media post, saying: “This event is top-notch from top to bottom indeed! From the marshals, volunteers and to the main man himself, Laurent Brueyre who deserves all the 👏❤Ardeche will mesmerised you with its nature and locals. The ultramarathon is so well organised that I can’t recommend this event enough.”

Espina also shared that he is set to participate in a Spartathlon in Greece and another race in Dublin, Ireland.

Bren Kevin Cabasa

Bren Kevin Cabasa, an overseas Filipino from Milan, Italy, also took part in the race, crossing the finish line in 31 hours, 01 minute, and 43 seconds. Reflecting on this recent achievement, he said: “I did not to do it to win or place. I just did it to FINISH, which wasn’t at all easy.”

He also expressed appreciation for the location, describing it as “magical and magnificent.” In a social media post, he said: “Behind that beautiful scenery is a hidden difficult up and down course, that once crossed, will just make you smile like it had not given you hard time.”

Like Espina, ultramarathons are not unfamiliar with Cabasa. In fact, he emerged as the champion in the 24-hour Ultra Cinisello Balsamo Running 2023, covering an impressive distance of 190.493 kilometers within the 24-hour timeframe. He also secured the 4th spot at the Ultramaratona Milano Sanremo last month alongside Espina who won 3rd overall.

Eugene Evangelista

Eugene Evangelista, another overseas Filipino from Italy, joined the race and finished it in 33 hours, 49 seconds and 32 minutes.

According to Cochon, he still entertained her video call interview despite being tired after the race and gave her a vivid smile.

For him, crossing the finish line marked a mission accomplished, as he successfully completed the race within the cut-off time of 37 hours. His positive attitude and determination was what fueled him to reach the finish line.

Eugene’s endurance and resilience are notable, having tackled some of the toughest races, including the 100-kilometer 7,900-meter elevation gain Trail Run in the 11th Grand Trail Courmayeur (Italy), where he completed the race in 31 hours from July 7 to 9, 2023.

He also ranked 13th at the Ultramarathon Milan-Sanremo back in 2023. His other achievements include finishing World Major Marathons in New York, Boston, and Chicago. He also attained the 5th place in age category at the 2023 d’ultrafons en pista de Barcelona.

Indeed, the journey of these three athletes was never easy, but they were still able overcome it and reached the finish line. Their resilience and determination serves as an inspiration to their fellow Filipino ultrarunners as well as those who are interested in joining ultramarathons in the future.