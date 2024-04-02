Filipino expats participate in ‘RUNmadan’ for health and cultural appreciation

A group of Filipino expatriates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has embarked on a unique tradition of running for health and cultural appreciation during the Holy month of Ramadan. Originating from a personal initiative by 56-year-old Engineer Ross Pisuena and his daughter, Bea, in 2012, the activity has blossomed into a widespread annual event among Filipino expatriates in the UAE, termed ‘RUNmadan’.

Pisuena shared, “It was 2015 Season 4 when we had our Muslim Indian Brothers & Muslim Russian Sisters join the RUNmadan Challenge. As far I remember they joined in the middle of the challenge and they were invited by Filipino friends who were also in the challenge.”

The idea sparked when Pisuena ran with his daughter around mosques in Dubai during Ramadan. Impressed by the positive impact on their health, he decided to turn it into a challenge for his friends. Since then, participants of the RUNmadan Challenge run for 30 days during Ramadan, not only for fitness but also as a sign of respect and gratitude towards their host country.

“On our Facebook page, we have more than 2000 members and currently, we have more than 200 active members. RUNmadan Challenge is an annual activity of Filipino Runners United (FRU) and we are in season 12 years now,” stated Pisuena when asked about the group’s size and frequency of activity during Ramadan.

Pisuena emphasized the importance of expatriates immersing themselves in the culture and traditions of their host country. “For expatriates like us, we need to be part of the community of our host country by knowing their culture & tradition, especially the Holy Ramadan,” he said.

The RUNmadan Challenge not only promotes fitness but also aims to educate participants about the significance of Ramadan and the architectural beauty of mosques.

Pisuena shared his most memorable experience, “When we all challengers visit the public mosque wearing abaya & condura. We had a short workshop about the holy month of Ramadan and joined our Muslim brothers & sisters on their Iftar.”

Participating in the RUNmadan Challenge is not just about running; it’s also about building connections. Pisuena expressed, “Yes, the RUNmadan Challenge is like a family activity for 30 days of running, visiting every mosque in different areas in Dubai and also in the whole Emirates.”

As Ramadan continues, Pisuena extended his greetings to Muslim brothers and sisters, saying, “Ramadan Kareem to all Muslim brothers and sisters. You can still join us for the remaining days of Ramadan, just visit our Facebook page, IG account and runmadanchallege website.”

Pisuena encourages everyone to join in this unique experience of cultural exchange and physical activity during the remaining days of the Holy month of Ramadan.