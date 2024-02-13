100-year-old diver makes splash at 2024 World Championships

100-year-old diver Taghi Askari took to the platform at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. Despite his age, Askari’s dive proved his enduring love for the sport that has spanned decades.

Having clinched silver and bronze medals at the inaugural Asian Games in 1951, Askari’s dedication to diving has remained unwavering.

His exhibition dive at the World Championships showcased his participation in the upcoming World Aquatics Masters Championships, where he is set to become the oldest competitor.

Askari expressed in an article by World Aquatics, “For me, I have had a love of diving since I was a teenager until today. I have always loved diving. Nothing has changed between 1951 and now, except my performance!”

His journey into diving began in his childhood in Iran, where he first witnessed other children jumping into a local swimming pool. He claimed medals at national championships and represented his country with pride. He competed at the national level until the age of 41.

When asked for advice for aspiring divers and participants in future championships, Askari emphasized two key principles: a genuine love for the sport and maintaining good health.

“The only thing I want to tell you is about loving this sport and to keep yourself healthy,” he said.

“This can be a good motivation for you to attend these championships and different championships,” he added.

The Iranian diver will compete in the World Aquatics Masters Championships, an event for participants over the age of 25, following the elite world championships.