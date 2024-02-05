OFW finds true love after years of being workaholic

Are you a hardworking overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who feels there’s no time to discover true love? Dubai-based Diamond Alista also felt the same.

All her life, Alista worked hard in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to provide for her family to the point where she felt she could not make time to date and meet her special someone.

“Nasubsub ako sa trabaho. Workaholic kasi ako, then tumulong sa family. Parang nakalimutan ko si self ko,” she shared.

“Once in a blue moon lang ako nakakapag-day off. Marami nag-uudyok na mga kaibigan ko sa ‘kin, mag-work daw ako sa labas kasi nga po matanda na raw ako,” she narrated, sharing the pressure she received from family and friends.

“Wala pa akong asawa at anak. Kahit po minsan, mga pinsan ko nagsasabi sa ‘kin na pag-iwanan na ako. Wala pa ring asawa. Nasa 40s na po kasi ako.”

Alista once believed that she would not find true love. All the guys she dated were not serious about settling down and tying the knot. She said: “‘Yung mga dumating na ka-relasyon ko is I know na gagamitin lang nila ako. Take advantage lang sila.”

However, one day, Zahid sent her a private message on Facebook, which would change her life forever.

“Before ko siya na meet, nag-pray ako kay God that night”, Alista said. “I was crying that night asking God, ‘Am I ugly?’ Tinatanong ko si God kung wala bang lalaki para sa ‘kin.”

She believed that God rewrote her narrative when she met Zahid on July 16, 2022. After exchanging conversations, they agreed to meet up, and the rest was history.

Alista takes a picture every time she has a “first time moment” with Zahid, whether it’s their first movie date together or their first ice cream together.

“Totoo nga pala ang kasabihan: If you ask God something, you should ask with all your heart and God will give it to you,” Alista said.

“It means it’s the right time. It means this is it! ‘Yung ready ka na kaya binibigay na niya, kasi alam ni God kung kailan ang tamang oras, araw, at panahon sa ‘ting lahat. Siya lang may alam ng lahat eh,” she added.

Alista and Zahid have both introduced each other to their family and friends and are saving up for their wedding soon.

Alista gave a piece of advice to all the women who are experiencing the same thing: “I believe sa sinasabi ng iba: ‘Huwag kang mag-madali dahil kung kaloob ng langit, mangyayari ‘yan kahit ‘di mo pa ipilit.’”