LBC’s Panalo sa Padala Promo brightens the New Year for OFWs with 1 lucky winner of P500k and 7 winners of brand new Suzuki motorcycles

This New Year, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the Middle East experienced a wave of joy and surprises as LBC, in collaboration with Suzuki Philippines and Angel Wings International unveiled the winners of their Panalo sa Padala Promo.

The Grand Prize of P500,000 was awarded to Kate Mendoza, an OFW based in Kuwait, who expressed her disbelief and gratitude in an online interview with The Filipino Times.

Kate shared, “Naghalo-halo na po ang emosyon ko. Sobrang saya at sobrang pasasalamat sa Diyos”

Kate, who sent a simple 10kg Air Cargo holiday box, plans to use the prize money to pay off a piece of land that she and her family are currently paying for.

Among the 7 lucky motorcycle winners was Dubai-based OFW, Jalex Baylen, whose family now rides in style with a brand-new Suzuki Burgman Street Maxi Scooter.

Jalex’s mother, who claimed the motorcycle in the Philippines, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Maraming salamat sa LBC… Malaking tulong ito sa business namin.”

Jalex, overwhelmed with joy, shared in an interview with LBC during the winners’ announcement last December, “Hindi po ako makapaniwala… Ito po yung magiging Christmas gift ko po sa ate ko.”

In the spirit of giving back to their loyal patrons, LBC’s Panalo sa Padala Promo was not only about material prizes but also about creating memorable moments for the OFWs and their families.

The generosity continued with an array of exciting gifts for the winners.

Seven individuals, including Jalex Baylen, rode away with Suzuki Burgman Street Maxi Scooters, while others received AED500 Angel Wings Travel Vouchers. Additional prizes included a Washing Machine, a 55″ 4K UHD TV, and a laptop.

Suzuki Philippines’ Division Head of Motorcycle Sales and Marketing, Mr. Jose Salavarria, expressed their gratitude to LBC for the partnership opportunity. “LBC is one of the most trusted Filipino global companies. We also share the same passion of providing what’s best for the Filipinos – for Suzuki Philippines it is powerful, practical and efficient mobility options and for LBC, it’s bridging the Filipino families through their services. We are very grateful for this opportunity.” He also added that they plan to continue creating more programs and partnerships like this to make Suzuki more accessible to overseas Filipinos and their families back home.

Similarly, Ellanie Villena, owner of Angel Wings International, emphasized the common vision shared with LBC, saying, “Our partnership focuses on enhancing holiday spirit and giving back to the community. We aim to enrich the lives of LBC clients by offering them exclusive opportunities to win fantastic prizes.”

The Panalo sa Padala Promo aimed to turn the act of sending Balikbayan boxes into a two-way street of happiness, bringing unexpected joy to the generous OFWs who continuously give love and care to their families back home.

The Panalo sa Padala Promo has not only rewarded winners with tangible prizes but has also brought joy and comfort to the hearts of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families during this festive season. In addition, it heralds a promising for the winners as they step into the new year.