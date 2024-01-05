LIST: 6 pet-friendly beaches in the UAE

Craving to take a little dose of sun, sea, and sky, and wishing to bring your furry best friends with you? Worry no more, as the UAE offers various pet-friendly beaches for you, your four-legged companions, and the whole family to enjoy.

Here are some must-visit beaches in the UAE where you can bring your pets:

Dubai Islands Beach

Officially opened just last May 2023, the new Dubai Islands Beach offers exciting water sports and activities for visitors, including beach volleyball, football, paddleboarding, and kayaking. Your pets can come to play with you in the vast blue waters or accompany you as you lay down for a good sunbathe.

Location: Port Rashid, Dubai

Timings: Open 24 hours

Entry fee: Free

2. Pointe Beach

A great vantage point to immerse in the picturesque views of iconic landmarks such as Atlantis, The Palm hotel, and The Pointe promenade, the Pointe Beach lets you stroll with your pet while soaking in the sunrise or sunset. You can also avail the beach’s vast food offerings, with possible discounts if you bring your pets.

Location: The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Timings: 10AM to 11PM

Entry fee: Free

3. Palm West Beach

You and your furry bestie can enjoy the Palm West Beach’s soothing views and environment, with 300 glowing palm trees stretching at 1.6km of beachfront and promenade. Located in Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah, visitors can also try its exciting offers from ten sea-view restaurants and eight luxurious five-star hotels along the shore.

Location: The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Timings: 8AM to 12AM (weekdays), 8AM to 3AM (weekends)

Entry fee: Free

4. Golden Tulip Al Jazira

Over the years, the country’s capital have opened several pet-friendly places offering services that cater to the growing number of pet owners in the city, and this includes the Golden Tulip Al Jazira Bungalows Beach. You and your four-legged friend can enjoy the beach’s fresh ambiance where both of you can relax or run free.

Location: Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi

Timings: 10AM to 7PM

Entry fee: AED100 for one person and one dog (additional dogs charged at AED50)

5. Al Hamra Beach, Ras Al Khaimah

If you want to escape the bustling cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Al Hamra Beach is the perfect spot for you and your pet. Just for a little while, this place can take your mind off your usual responsibilities and just enjoy the serenity of the lovely beach and the calming sound of the crashing waves.

Location: Al Nakheel, Ras Al Khaimah

Timings: 6AM to 6PM

Entry fee: Free

6. Mangrove Beach Umm Al Quwain

If you’re looking for a kind of beach that is not a usual combination of blue waters and vast white sand, the Mangrove Beach offers a majestic oasis where you and your furry BFF can join different water activities and immerse in its environmental tourism.

Location: Khor Al Yeefrah, Umm Al Quwain

Timings: Open 24 hours

Entry fee: AED20 per car for a day visit (and AED25 per dog), AED100 for overnight stay with tent