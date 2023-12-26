5 free camping spots in the UAE for OFWs this winter

It’s that time of the year again when the UAE sees colder temperatures, making it the perfect season for camping escapades.

What many Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the UAE don’t know is that there are many camping spots in the UAE. And take note, these spots are free!

Whether you want to experience the cold mountains, stare at the miles and miles of gigantic, red sand dunes, or gaze at the starry sky, below are the perfect places to set up camping and witness the end of the year with your loved ones.

1. Al Qudra

Al Qudra is known for its beautiful artificial lakes and sand dunes. It also has the best view of the sunset as well as the stars. You and your family and friends can bring logs, charcoal, and barbecue sets for a delicious dinner under a star-lit sky.

Location: Al Qudra Lake, Saih Al Salam Desert

Accessibility: 24/7

2. Wadi Shawka

If you are more of a physical nature-loving camper, Wadi Shawka will wow you! This place is famous for its cycle paths, hiking trails, and pool dips! You may also explore its mountainous areas where you can most likely find several larger pools of water during the winter.

Location: Ras Al Khaimah South

Accessibility: 24/7

3. Al Quaa Milky Way Spot

Did you know that you can view the Milky Way in the UAE? If you’re lucky, you can glimpse the stunning galaxy at the Al Quaa Milky Way Spot. This place can be found just one hour and a half from Abu Dhabi heading to Al Ain.

Location: Al Quaa Milky Way Spot

Accessibility: Nighttime

4. Liwa Oasis

For those with more camping experience and want an authentic desert experience, you can opt for Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Oasis. Located at the northern rim of the great desert region of the “Rubh Al Khali,” also known as the dangerous “Empty Quarter,” this place is surrounded by undulating dunes under a sparkling night sky. However, be sure to come with a working GPS as well as other safety and emergency equipment before visiting.

Location: Liwa Desert, Rubh Al Khali

Accessibility: 24/7

5. Umm Al Quwain Coast

For some campers, mountainous regions and green nature don’t excite them as much. Why not try camping right on the beach instead? Umm Al Quwain Coast is a soothing place to unwind with fellow campers. You can rest on its beautiful shores or go kayaking and fishing in the sea. You may also visit the mangroves for a refreshing scenic experience.

Location: Umm Al Quwain Coast

Accessibility: 24/7

The UAE offers numerous free camping spots, each with its unique charm. As we welcome the new year and its cooler temperature, these locations provide not just camping grounds but a canvas for creating unforgettable moments with loved ones.

So, let your family and friends know and start planning your next adventure beneath the UAE’s vast, starry skies.