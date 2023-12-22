OFWs in Al Ain celebrate revival of Paskuhan sa Al Ain event, launches first-ever Barista Competition-Latte Art

After a hiatus of four years, the Filipino Community in Al Ain Organization (FilCom Al Ain) successfully hosted the anticipated Paskuhan Sa Al Ain 2023, coupled with the groundbreaking debut of the Barista Competition-Latte Art on December 16, 2023.

Led by Chairperson Emmalyn Apagar and executed with the collaborative efforts of dedicated officers and community volunteers, the event not only served as a festive celebration of Christmas but also stood as a powerful symbol of hope and unity amid the lingering challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Paskuhan Sa Al Ain 2023 marked a significant milestone, reflecting the resilience and determination of the Filipino community in Al Ain to uphold their cultural traditions despite adversities. The event saw the convergence of families and individuals, radiating a palpable spirit of joy and togetherness.

Adding a contemporary flair to the traditional festivities, the introduction of the Barista Competition-Latte Art showcased the remarkable talents and skills within the community. This innovative addition provided a platform for ten equally skilled baristas to display their creativity and expertise.

Among the participants, three baristas emerged as the winners, their artistry and precision setting them apart:

Champion: Harvey Franco Magtuto

Harvey Franco Magtuto First Place: Kein Raymundo

Kein Raymundo Second Place: Ian Carlos Blas

The competition not only celebrated the art of crafting the perfect cup but also fostered friendly competition and camaraderie among the participants. The event featured a lively atmosphere with the presence of Santa Claus, engaging activities for both children and adults, and a range of festive treats.

Check out the photo highlights of the event below:

Overall, the Paskuhan Sa Al Ain 2023 encapsulated the Filipino community’s enduring spirit and sense of community among Filipinos in Al Ain, echoing the message that joy and celebration can persist even when we’re far away from home.