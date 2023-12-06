COP28 in UAE: Making the world a better place to live in

World leaders are putting their heads together to find solutions to help them achieve the unified target of limiting global temperatures to 1.5°C. This goal is crucial as it attempts to curb the possible catastrophic outcomes that experts have predicted.

This 2023, the world experienced the hottest temperatures recorded in history. This warming scenario when prolonged is expected to drastically heighten the risk of some regions and vulnerable countries such as the Philippines.

According to the most recent World Risk Report, the Philippines ranks third as the most vulnerable country to the impacts of climate change. This is evident with the sea level rise, increased frequency of extreme weather events, rising temperatures, and extreme rainfall in the country.

Ramping up its climate action

This year, the Philippines ramps up its participation in the global environmental conversation.

Having its pavilion for the first time during an international climate forum, the Philippines showed its outstanding commitment during the 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), also known as COP28 which officially kicked off on November 30, 2023, at the Expo City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Happening until December 12, 2023, the summit has recorded over 97,000 delegates, including heads of state, world leaders, non-government organizations, companies, youth groups, and other stakeholders in the UAE to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time — climate change.

During this 2-week event, world leaders will evaluate the strides made in realizing the targets articulated in the Paris Agreement, signed on April 22, 2016. This will also see pledges and community policies implemented in line with the global target.

Three pilar approach

The Philippines’ participation will focus on calling for developed nations to fulfill commitments to developing countries in climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building.

During the inauguration of the Philippine Pavilion last Friday, Special Assistant to the President Sec. Antonio Lagdameo Jr. read the President’s speech on his behalf.

The president’s speech highlighted the steps that the government has been doing to contribute one step and a time.

“As a nation, the Philippines has always been at the forefront of this issue. Not by choice, but by necessity. The Philippines has put into action transformative solutions to curb the effects of climate change and address biodiversity laws and pollution. More than just an environmental issue for us, it is a matter of survival, of justice, and of protecting the rights of our people,” reads Pres. Bongbong Marcos’ speech.

Among the initiatives further underscored during the pavilion opening was the total domestic funding of Php453.11 billion for Climate Change adoption and mitigation.

“Php889.65 million under the People Survival Fund has also been granted to various local government units for river flood protection, mangrove reforestation and construction of solar powered pumps, sustainable livelihood development, and other measures,” reads Sec. Lagdameo.

Full support

The Philippine delegation saw the support of high-level officials including the cabinet members and the two counterpart Ambassadors of both the UAE and the Philippines. Also present during the opening ceremony are key stakeholders such as leaders from Ayala Corporation who are showcasing their environmental innovation called Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM) during the COP28.

Representing the marginalized communities

A notable representative of the Philippines is Shiela May Inmenzo Aggarao, a passionate Filipina climate advocate hailing from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. Aggarao is the lone Filipino delegate selected to represent the Philippines in the International Youth Climate Delegate Program, where the COP28 Presidency UAE provides robust capacity-building for 100 young delegates and fully funds them to attend the summit.

As a young woman with visual impairment coming from a developing country often hit by disasters, Aggarao is eager to learn and share how engagement in international climate negotiation processes can be linked to and support the empowerment and sustainability of local communities. She is expected to join fellow youth from across the globe in COP28’s Youth, Children, Education, and Skills Day on December 8.

COP28 events to look out for

Notable figures including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Britain’s King Charles III, are participating in the series of activities for COP28.

Pope Francis, who was initially planned to preside over the inauguration of the first-ever Faith Pavilion in Expo City, has canceled his trip citing health concerns. Despite his absence, the global initiative at the newest pavilion will be guided by Indian spiritual leaders Sadhguru and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. They will be joined by over 300 faith leaders, public figures, and representatives from 70 prominent faith-based organizations.

Furthermore, as world leaders brainstorm ways to make the world greener and cleaner in the Blue Zone, the general public can also join the conversation by immersing in Expo City’s free experiences in the Green Zone. This includes AI-powered interactive digital art installations, the first-ever sustainable fashion show, nature-themed concerts, larger-than-life futuristic art installations, theatrical shows, and many more.

More than just a conference

As global leaders and passionate advocates converge, negotiations close, and innovative solutions are created, COP28 in the UAE marks a historic and collective action. In its first two days, the COP28 has mobilized $5 billion in funding to advance climate action.

The UAE, together with the rest of the world, has taken a giant step toward achieving this climate goal. Now, it’s time to ask ourselves this question: How can we make the Earth a better and safer place for us to live in?