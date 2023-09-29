1 in 4 healthcare professionals in the UAE’s capital is a Filipino: Abu Dhabi Department of Health senior official

Dr. Abdulla Hamed Kazim, Section Head of Healthcare Professional Licensing at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, revealed that 1 in every 4 healthcare professionals and 40% of all nurses in the UAE’s capital is a Filipino during The Filipino Times Watchlist Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Summit & Awards 2023.

The international event, organized by New Perspective Media Group, is the biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region where it recognized 108 top Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East.

In his keynote speech, Dr. Kazim recognized all Filipino professionals who continue to make their mark in the UAE.

“Today, we honor these outstanding healthcare workers, but I want to acknowledge all the Filipino professionals not just in healthcare, but other professionals as well for their hard work and commitment. You are making a real difference in the lives of people every day. The presence of Filipino healthcare professionals in the UAE has been substantial and invaluable,” Dr. Kazim expressed.

“As of September 22, 2023, there are 60,000 healthcare professionals registered in Abu Dhabi, and 25 per cent of this contributes to Filipino nationals alone. If that’s not a significant number, I don’t know what is. In the nursing workforce, we have 50 per cent of our health care professionals in nursing, and 40 per cent of our nursing workforce are Filipinos,” he revealed, stressing that these statistics represent more than just numbers — they reflect the impactful work they do in our everyday lives.

According to the health official, Filipino healthcare professionals played a critical role in the UAE’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These frontline heroes contributed significantly in administering tests, providing care, and leading the nation’s fight against the virus.

“The entire Filipino community have brought their skills and their rich cultural diversity to the UAE and have added to the cultural tapestry of this country, fostering a sense of inclusivity and understanding between our countries. They have not only enhanced the quality of healthcare services, but they played an essential role in strengthening the bonds between our nations,” Dr. Kazim continued.

Dr. Kazim highlights the unique tender loving care (TLC) of Filipinos, well-known for their relentless hospitality and positive outlook on life. He states, “Filipinos are known to be very happy and jolly people. But there’s one thing that was never taught or learned: empathy, love, and care. These traits are not only given by healthcare professionals, but every Filipino provides tender loving care.”

“These are the qualities that we look for that strengthen our country and our communities. We express our deepest gratitude to all Filipinos in the UAE for their outstanding services and commitment not just in healthcare, but in every sector. Shukran!” Dr. Kazim concluded.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit 2023 featured prominent figures from the healthcare industry and UAE government officials. Held in Dubai, UAE, the gathering provided a platform for healthcare leaders to exchange ideas and perspectives that will undoubtedly shape the future of healthcare delivery in the Middle East.

