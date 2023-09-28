CDCC UAE Chapter celebrates Christmas with unity and joy

The Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ (CDCC) UAE Chapter came together to celebrate their unique ‘Paskong Crusado’ on September 24. This one-of-a-kind Christmas celebration brought 101 enthusiastic participants from various emirates in the United Arab Emirates, with Dubai leading the pack with 70 attendees.

The day was filled with a multitude of activities that warmed the hearts of all in attendance. The festivities began with a Novena, setting the tone for the day of spiritual reflection and merriment. The highlight of the celebration was a High Mass, officiated by Rev. Fr. Mark Jacinth Rafael, reinforcing the significance of this event.

The CDCC UAE Chapter members took part in various activities, including flower offerings, an exchange of gifts, an awarding of certificates to deserving individuals, exciting raffle draws, and lively caroling sessions. The event also featured a Christmas Sing and Dance Presentation that added a vibrant touch to the celebration.

Parlor games brought laughter and camaraderie among the Crusaders, while the Parol (lantern) and Altar and T-shirt Design Competitions showcased their creative talents and dedication to their faith.

During this remarkable gathering, the CDCC UAE Chapter leaders shared their heartfelt messages with their fellow Crusaders and the wider OFW (Overseas Filipino Workers) community.

Mr. Ranilo Valdeleon, President of the UAE Chapter, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Sa amin pong mga kapanalig sa Pananamplataya, kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa inyong presensya at tayo’y gumawa muli ng isang makasaysayang araw na ipinamalas natin sa araw ng Sep. 24. Sana hindi lang tuwing araw ng Pasko natin ipinapakita yung saya at pagmamahal. Kundi araw-arawin natin gaya ng Pagmamahal ng Diyos sa atin. Ipamalas natin ang aral ng ating Ama Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba dahil tayo ngayon ay unti-unti ng namamayagpag sa pagpapaalam natin ng tunay na kapaskuhan. Hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi maging sa iba’t-ibang panig ng daigdig.”

To the broader community of OFWs worldwide, they extended their warm wishes and encouragement, “Sa lahat po ng mga OFW’s saan mang panig ng mundo, kayo po ay aming hinihikayat na manaliksik sa tunay na araw ng kapaskuhan. Ang Pananampalatayang Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ ay handang sumagot sa inyong mga katanungan patungkol sa araw at totoong petsa ng kapanganakan ng ating Panginoong Hesus. Dalangin po namin ang inyong maayos na kalagayan at nawa ang diwa ng kapaskuhan sa buwan na ito ay maging mitsa ng naguumapaw na ligaya, liglig na biyaya, at siksik na pagmamahal. Binabati po namin kayo ng isang Maligayang Pasko at Masaganang buhay sa inyong lahat.”

As the CDCC UAE Chapter continues to grow and flourish, their dedication to fostering unity and sharing the true essence of Christmas shines brightly, not only within their own community but also to the world at large.