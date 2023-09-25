Always on call: Experts tackle mental health in workplace during TFT Watchlist Healthcare Summit

In today’s era, particularly following the pandemic, an increasing number of individuals, including healthcare professionals, appear to be giving greater importance to their mental well-being.

In a panel discussion entitled “Prioritizing Risk, Quality, and Safety: The Critical Imperatives for Success” during this year’s The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit, Rita Gallagher, Executive Director, Galaxy Quality Solutions and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International Surveyor; Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager- Quality and Patient Safety, Burjeel Holdings; and Dr. Aileen Villanueva, General Practitioner, Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Al Reem Clinic discussed the importance of mental wellness for healthcare workers and the policies, programs, and culture that could be developed to maintain competency in the workplace.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist, asked how these esteemed speakers, as policy makers in their respective fields, take mental wellness into consideration.

Rita Gallagher pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic played a substantial role in raising awareness about mental health.

“One of the things that has really made us aware of mental health is the pandemic. We really came to a point where we questioned what was this life about, and how valuable was this life, and how important it is to have that balance. The pandemic really put that into perspective,” Gallagher said.

The organization where Gallagher works as an international surveyor has added mental awareness as one of the standards that its employees have to have conformance with.

“We spend quite a lot of time with leadership, with the frontline workers, and with the human resource department to talk about how this is actually managed to such an extent that they have to have competency assessment after the training and they’ve got to complete the depression surveys. These are all part of making sure that mental health is part of the curriculum and part of the competency,” she explained.

She emphasized the necessity to openly address mental health issues and not conceal them.

“The other thing that is really important as well is accommodating staff when they do have some issues and making sure that they have support. These days, You need to talk to people, it needs to be communicated. And a good organization that is looking after the staff means that you’re looking after the patients,” she stated.

“Because if you have a healthy doctor, healthy healthcare professionals, you will have healthy patients. This actually is not just in healthcare, it’s everywhere. We need to look after each other and I’m very proud to say that in the organization that I’m with is a mandatory standard, which is very important,” she continued.

For his part, Dan Lester Dabon highlighted how work culture and environment can influence our mental well-being.

“It’s different when you work in a culture or environment where leadership really values you as an employee. Because no matter how burned out you are, no matter how exhausted you are, you still bear to perform and willing to give your 100 percent effort just for the organization because that’s your passion. That’s within you and no one can take it away from you,” he emphasized.

On the other hand, Dr. Villanueva stressed that despite the busy schedules of doctors and healthcare professionals, finding time to rest is crucial, as indicated in the Health and Safety Policy.

“We must focus on our patients’ well-being and our personal well-being as well. We need to remind ourselves that we are also human and need rest,” Dr. Villanueva advised.

Meanwhile, the panelists disclosed that working more than ten hours a day is a recipe for burnout. However, for healthcare professionals, working long hours is sometimes unavoidable as they are always on call to improve and save lives.

In response, Gallagher underscored that burnout is less likely when you are passionate about your work.

“If you love what you do, it’s not work, and it doesn’t feel like burnout. Stress and burnout occur when you no longer enjoy your work,” she elaborated.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit 2023, organized by the New Perspective Media Group, featured prominent figures from the healthcare industry and UAE government officials.

Held at the Bristol Hotel in Dubai, UAE, the gathering provided a platform for healthcare leaders to exchange ideas and perspectives that will undoubtedly shape the future of healthcare delivery in the Middle East.

