Global healthcare experts converge at biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East

The Filipino Times (TFT) Watchlist Summit and Awards, organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, will gather leading industry speakers in the healthcare industry on 23 September 2023 at Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai, to ignite knowledge exchange and catalyse transformative discussions.

It will also welcome top Philippine officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) including H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE and Hon. Renato N. Dueñas, Jr., the Consul General of Dubai and Northern Emirates, who will both give their remarks during the two-part program.

Both officials have initially expressed their heartfelt congratulatory messages to the awardees.

“While we take immense pride in Filipinos as one of the world’s leading healthcare professionals, this is also a challenge to our countrymen to always maintain the highest of standards wherever they are,” Ambassador Ver said.

“TFT’s report reveals that six out of every ten nurses in the GCC are Filipinos,” the ambassador added.

“This well-earned trust and confidence for Filipino nurses in this region is an encouragement and an impetus for all Filipinos to always maintain their competitive edge by continuously honing their expertise, and by being dedicated to their chosen profession.”

“To the esteemed awardees of The Filipino Times’ Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East, on behalf of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates, I extend our warmest congratulations,” Consul General Dueñas said.

“Your healthcare sector achievements underscore the Filipino spirit’s unparalleled dedication, skill, and resilience,” he added.

“You have not only upheld the prestige of our homeland on foreign shores but have also brought healing, care, and compassion to countless individuals. With immense pride, we celebrate your contributions, reinforcing the invaluable role Filipinos play in global health and well-being. Mabuhay kayo, and may your passion and dedication continue to inspire us all.”

The Summit will host three panel discussions, each focusing on pivotal topics that are reshaping the healthcare landscape in the Middle East.

The panelists in the first panel, “Enhancing Healthcare through Artificial Intelligence: Empowering Solutions for the Future”, are esteemed experts Dr. Aaron Han, MD, PhD, Owner of ASA Clinic Labs and Chief Medical Officer at Alliance Care Technologies; Rizwan Tufail, Chief Data Officer at PureHealth; and Charlene Mae Sta. Teresa, UAE Coding Ambassador at Coders HQ- Ministry of AI.

The second panel, “Prioritizing Risk, Quality, and Safety: The Critical Imperatives for Success,” will delve deep into quality assurance, risk management, and patient safety. The audience will hear from Rita Gallagher, Executive Director of Galaxy Quality Solutions, Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager for Quality and Patient Safety at Burjeel Holdings, and Dr. Aileen Villanueva, General Practitioner at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Al Reem Clinic.

The third panel, “Revolutionizing Healthcare in the Post-Pandemic Era: Transformation and Technology,” will have Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva, Specialist in Occupational Medicine at Etihad Airways, Houda Al Hajri, Group Quality Director at Burjeel Holdings, and Michael Siladan, Operations Manager- MedAssist at Emirates, and President of the Philippine Healthcare Professional Association- UAE, to spearhead this discussion.

“The summit part of event aims to empower healthcare professionals to elevate the standards of healthcare, fostering continuous improvement and excellence through engaging discussions on best practices, innovation, and the latest advancements,” Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of NPM Group stated.

These panel discussions are primed to serve as a platform of ideas, innovations, and insights, offering an invaluable platform for healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and stakeholders to look into the challenges and opportunities within the healthcare sector in the Middle East.

The sessions will be expertly moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of NPM Group, which publishes The Filipino Times and organizes TFT Watchlist. A highly accomplished overseas Filipino, she has been the visionary behind this initiative aimed at elevating the image of Filipinos and providing them with opportunities for knowledge enrichment and network expansion. Dr. Remo will be joined by Vince Ang, the COO of NPM Group.

“This event is a testament to the exceptional quality of Filipino healthcare professionals and serves as a platform to highlight the outstanding accomplishments and invaluable contributions of our healthcare professionals to the world,” Dr. Remo said.

The TFT Watchlist Summit signifies a pivotal event in shaping the healthcare landscape of the region. Here, experts convene, ideas flourish, and innovations take root.

The summit and awards are supported by Rockwell Land, Innovations Group, Zurich Middle East, and GMA Pinoy TV.