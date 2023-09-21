Scam Alert: Fraudsters exploit fake eTravel site to deceive users

Attention, TFT readers! A scam is targeting individuals, aiming to steal both personal information and money through a deceptive eTravel website.

The eTravel System serves as a crucial digital platform for collecting data from passengers arriving in or departing from the Philippines. This system plays a vital role in border control, health monitoring, and economic data analysis.

A TFT reader, about to depart for the United Arab Emirates, recently encountered this scam at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3. When attempting to obtain her eTravel QR code, she was surprised to find a payment requirement.

“When I typed etravel.gov.ph I was connected to a site with the banner of Philippines eTravel. I filled in the forms and then at the end I was asked for 9 dollars / 27 dollars payment,” the TFT reader shared.

Wary of this, she sought advice from an airline staff member who confirmed that the service should be free.

“So I asked an airline staff and she said it is free. She told me yes, there have been some scams so better to just scan the QR on the walls of the airport,” she added.

She also mentioned that while the airport provides a few iPads for this purpose, they were not working.

Upon investigation, TFT accessed the dubious link, which directed to www.travelingtrough-ph.com. Even with dummy details, the website accepted the fabricated information until reaching the payment page.

In light of this, the TFT reader urged fellow travelers to exercise caution, thoroughly verify any forms or websites before sharing any banking details.

It’s important to note that the fraudulent website is still active. To safeguard yourself from falling victim to this scam, seek assistance from airport staff and utilize the legitimate QR codes posted on the walls of NAIA. The legitimate eTravel system can be accessed at etravel.gov.ph.