Affordable international destinations for Filipinos under AED 1500 during the -ber months

As the -ber months approach, Filipinos in the UAE with a passion for travel have an opportunity to explore neighboring countries without breaking the bank.

We’ve meticulously searched for options that fit within a budget of AED 1500, making it easier for those with salaries under AED 3000 to satisfy their wanderlust. Here are five enticing destinations that promise both affordability and adventure.

1. Bahrain

Bahrain presents an attractive option, with roundtrip ticket prices starting from a budget-friendly AED 179 through Wizz Air. Filipinos traveling to Bahrain can obtain a visa on arrival for a fee of BHD 254, ensuring hassle-free entry to this Gulf gem.

2. Oman

For those looking to experience Oman’s captivating landscapes and culture, Fly Dubai offers roundtrip tickets starting from AED 590. Filipinos visiting Oman can acquire a visa on arrival for a fee of OMR 204, granting them access to the country’s rich history and natural beauty.

3. Turkey

Air Arabia extends an invitation to explore Turkey with direct flights from Sharjah and return tickets starting from AED 1,099. While Filipinos planning to visit Turkey should note that a visa is required prior to travel, the allure of its historical sites, bustling markets, and vibrant atmosphere makes it worth the effort.

4. Georgia

With roundtrip ticket prices starting from just AED 139 through Wizz Air, Georgia becomes an enticing option for budget-conscious travelers. The good news for Filipinos is that they can enter Georgia visa-free for up to 365 days, providing ample time to immerse themselves in the country’s unique culture and stunning landscapes.

5. Qatar

Flights from Dubai to Doha, according to ticketing companies are priced at AED 339 through Qatar Airways. Meanwhile, you can travel from Abu Dhabi for as low as AED 617 only. UAE citizens enjoy visa-free entry to Qatar, while UAE residents of foreign nationality must apply for an e-visa or visa waiver upon arrival.