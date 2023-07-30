THE PRESIDENT’S YEAR 1 REPORT CARD: Marcos Jr.’s key achievements for OFWs

President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos Jr. returned to the Batasang Pambansa to deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, before members of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

After his first year of administration, the chief executive shared a “progress report” on the country’s current status, underscoring the successes achieved during his term and addressing the challenges that the nation still faces.

In his highly-anticipated speech, Marcos highlighted the significant contribution of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to the country’s economic growth. He also emphasized the government’s continuous efforts to improve the lives of OFWs through tailor-made projects that cater to their specific needs.

OFWs’ contribution to economy

“As the world economy reopens, we are witnessing a rise in overseas Filipino deployment. In 2022, the number has increased by 62 percent. OFWs continue to send in historically high remittances, solidifying their role in our transformative economic growth. In 2022, our OFWs contributed 32.5 billion dollars, or roughly 1.8 trillion pesos, to our economy,” Marcos said.

According to Marcos, several countries have expressed interest in exploring bilateral labor cooperation with the Philippines in areas such as healthcare, tourism, hospitality, engineering, construction, and information technology. Recently, agreements on foreign employment were signed with Singapore, Austria, and the province of Alberta in Canada.

“It is our wish that one day, foreign employment will be driven by choice, not by necessity. It remains a noble calling that our OFWs have answered, requiring great sacrifice from them, their families, and their communities,” Marcos stated.

Resolving OFW deployment issues

The President stated that his administration is actively engaging with international partners to guarantee a safe working environment for our countrymen abroad.

“Our priority is to ensure that the principles of ethical recruitment, fair employment, and the safe and orderly migration of our people, are embodied in our agreements with other countries,” the President emphasized.

As an example, he declared that the deployment issue in Saudi Arabia has been resolved, and as of today, 70,000 OFWs have already been deployed to the Middle Eastern country for employment.

He also stated that the unpaid salaries and other related claims of approximately 14,000 OFWs, who lost their jobs in Saudi Arabia during the pandemic, are currently being processed. “The Crown Prince [Mohammed bin Salman] himself personally committed to me that the unpaid claims of Filipino workers would be paid,” he added.

Moreover, Marcos highlighted that the continued employment of some 50,000 workers and the deployment of many more Filipino seafarers aboard EU vessels, has also been assured.

“The lesson for us all is that our education and skills must always be attuned to the high, exacting, and constantly evolving global standards,” Marcos said.

Turnover of Assistance-To-Nationals (ATN) to DMW

The newly established Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has taken over the functions of the Assistance to Nationals (ATN) program from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to provide much-needed support to OFWs, who often face difficulties accessing legal aid in foreign jurisdictions.

According to the DFA, all assistance cases involving OFWs, including legal or medical assistance, repatriation and shipment of remains, are set to be handled by the DMW using its Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund.

Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attaché in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said that with the transfer of the ATN functions to the DMW — to its Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in particular — OFWs needing assistance are directed to a singular office which handles both labor and welfare assistance services for OFWs.

“This way, all aspects of the workers’ needs are easily and swiftly addressed. Whether documented or undocumented, all workers will be given legal, medical, repatriation, shelter, and related assistance by the MWO. With the support of the Department of Foreign Affairs, the MWOs endeavor to help distressed OFWs and provide the assistance that would ensure the protection of their rights and promotion of their welfare in the host country,” Bautista said.

Aside from the ATN program, welfare assistance, and improved services for OFWs, the administration also continues to provide reintegration programs for OFWs and their families, according to Bautista.

“The DMW prepared a full cycle reintegration service for OFWs and signed an agreement with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on the delivery of business training and mentorship program for OFWs. Through the program, interested OFWs will be assisted in business registration process up to the marketing stage by linking them with large companies and government agencies,” Bautista stated.

Digitalization–the call of today

One of the key takeaways in Marcos’ speech and a major highlight of his current administration is the digitalization of government services. He said that his administration aims to streamline services such as government payments, company and business registrations, issuance of permits and licenses, loan applications, and revenue collection.

“Digitalization is the call of today; not of the future—but of the present. It is here. It is needed, and it is needed today,” Marcos said. “Government must fully embrace digitalization to provide better service to the people, through its vital frontline services and its back-end functions.”

“In response to this call, the DMW launched last week the DMW Mobile to make the journey of our Overseas Filipino Workers easier,” he said

Report Card: Marcos Jr.’s key achievements for OFWs

Here are the key accomplishments and initiatives undertaken by Pres. Marcos Jr’s administration to empower and support our modern-day heroes:

OEC replacement

The DMW Mobile App will now serve as a comprehensive mobile platform offering essential services to enhance the overseas journey of OFWs, including the secure acquisition of their OFW Pass — a digital version of the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC). The OFW Pass aims to replace the traditional paper format with the convenience of a QR code.

“Digitalization will support the government’s data-driven and science-based planning and decision-making. It is the greatest and most powerful tool, not just to improve ease of doing business, but also against many forms of graft and corruption,” Marcos stated during his second SONA.

The OFW Pass was presented to the President by the DMW during a meeting in mid-July. This system will remain valid until the expiration of the OFW’s work contract, unlike the 60-day validity of the OEC.

It will be accessible through the DMW Mobile App, currently undergoing rigorous testing for maximum security by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

DMW Secretary Susan Ople highlighted that this digital solution simplifies document acquisition and comes completely free of charge, easing the journey of OFWs. The OEC serves as official documentation for lawful recruitment and registration with the POEA, and the OFW Pass intends to make the process more convenient and practical for Filipino workers.

Atty. Bautista said that as one of the five countries chosen to pilot test the DMW Mobile App, the UAE is fortunate that they get to test the application and get an OFW Pass first-hand.

“As the app is still on its pilot test run, modifications and improvements are simultaneously running and as we speak, upgrades on the App are being worked on by the engineers and programmers of the DMW… The DMW app is free, practical, and once full operational will give ease and also cost-efficient for OFWs worldwide,” Bautista said.

One Repatriation Center

The DMW has introduced the One Repatriation Center (One Repat-DMW) as a swift response to the repatriation, welfare, and other concerns faced by distressed OFWs.

Ople emphasized that OFWs in distress, or their immediate families and next of kin, can reach out for assistance by simply dialing the One Repat-DMW hotline 1-348. A dedicated team comprising case officers, welfare officers, and medical professionals will be available to address their needs promptly. For added convenience, the center also accommodates walk-in requests for assistance.

Located on the second floor of the Blas F. Ople Building, at the junction of EDSA and Ortigas Avenue, the One Repat-DMW Center operates round the clock, with case and welfare officers working in three daily shifts to ensure seamless support for OFWs in distress.

Crackdown on illegal recruitment

Over the past year, the Philippine government has taken significant steps in cracking down on illegal recruitment firms. Through a series of well-coordinated operations, the DMW has identified and shut down several unscrupulous agencies that have been preying on vulnerable OFWs and those aspiring to work abroad. These illegal recruitment firms often lure individuals with false promises of lucrative job opportunities, only to exploit them by charging exorbitant fees and providing fraudulent contracts.

OFW deployment to KSA

In November last year, the DMW resumed the verification of new contracts for Saudi-bound OFWs through its overseas labor posts in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al-Khobar. This development came after almost a year of halting new OFW hiring due to the global pandemic and various welfare concerns.

The resumption of deployment to Saudi Arabia was a result of a joint consensus between the two countries after several months of negotiations and continuing talks.

PH at UN Committee on Migrant Workers

Secretary Ople has presented the Philippine government’s compliance with the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families (CMW).

In her closing remarks at the UN Committee, Ople highlighted the Philippine government’s whole-of-government approach to addressing the concerns of migrant workers and their families.

“We underscored throughout the past two days the Philippine government’s belief that migrant workers’ rights are human rights, and that our State has both the obligation and privilege of caring for them and their families. At the time of their greatest need, we are there,” the DMW secretary reiterated.