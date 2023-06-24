13 delegates from the UAE to compete in the 26th annual WCOPA in California

13 delegates from the United Arab Emirates are set to bag for gold in the upcoming 26th annual World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) to be held in California.

During the send-off concert on Saturday, the WCOPA 2023 Team UAE delegates showcased a glimpse of their talents as they presented various song and dance performances which rocked Dencio’s stage.

In an interview with The Filipino Times (TFT), WCOPA UAE National Director Elipas Cahaponon Sibua revealed that they are conducting an “intense training” given the long holiday in the UAE.

“We’re doing an intense training starting next week, talagang puspusan ang pag-eensayo namin. The one-minute performance is a very challenging part as an arranger of their contest pieces,” Sibua told TFT.

On the other hand, Romulo Camarines Jr., one of the delegates under the Senior category, shared with TFT that among his preparations for the competition include “vocal coaching.”

“We have preparations like vocal coaching with Sir Eli, our national director, since he is a music teacher. Every weekends we have vocal lessons or vocalization,” Camarines said.

When asked about their expectations for the WCOPA, Sibua noted that: “I just want them to really enjoy the competition kasi this is just once in a lifetime experience to compete in Hollywood and in a bigger stage. Walang pressure, as long as they enjoy and give their best.”

For his part, Camarines bared that it is his first time to join and he considers it a “big thing” as he expects more competitors this year.

“I would just like to be happy. I would just like to enjoy the moment that I will be there in the competition,” he remarked.

Further, Sibua thanked the supporters of the WCOPA 2023 Team UAE and reminded the delegates to stay focused while enjoying at the same time.

“Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat at sa mga supporters po ng World Championships of Performing Arts Team UAE and even in the Philippines. Maraming salamat po sa inyong suporta at patuloy na pagmamahal sa WCOPA,” the national director exclaimed.

“To my lovely 13 delegates, just enjoy the moment, especially the trip going to Hollywood. Alam ko na mag-eenjoy sila doon, not only the competition but also yung nandoon na malapit sa Disneyland, sa Universal Studios, malapit din sa Hollywood Walk of Fame. Basta wag lang mawala yung focus once they perform. I’m super proud of them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Camarines urged his fellow teammates to “just enjoy the moment. This is once in a lifetime opportunity not just for me but for all of us. Let’s just have fun.”

The 26th annual WCOPA, also known as the “Talent Olympics”, will be held from July 28 to August 6. Team UAE is set to fly to Anaheim, California USA on July 26 for the international competition.

Highlights of the event will include a Parade of Nations, a Worldstars Boot camp, and a global webcast where the Grand Champions of the World will be chosen. The winners will walk away with more than a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships and prizes.