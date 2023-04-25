Angelei Chantal Yeshua Perlez: A young engineer-in-the-making with a heart for charity and a passion for pageantry

Angelei Chantal Yeshua Perlez, lovingly known as Chantal, is a remarkable 8-year-old girl with big dreams and a heart full of kindness. Born in General Trias, Cavite and later moved to the UAE, Chantal currently studies at The Philippine School Abu Dhabi as a Grade 3 student, where she has consistently achieved distinct honors since Grade 1. Chantal’s passions for engineering, arts and crafts, and her dedication to charity make her a shining example of a young girl with a heart for making a positive impact in the world.

Chantal’s fascination with engineering, inspired by her father, fuels her aspirations to become an engineer in the future. Chantal is also a talented artist, with a keen eye for arts and crafts. Her creativity and artistic skills are evident in her various creations, showcasing her imaginative and talented nature.

In addition to her passion for engineering and arts, Chantal’s compassionate heart shines through her acts of charity. Since the age of one, Chantal has been celebrating her birthdays by sharing her blessings with those in need, exemplifying her selfless and kind nature from an early age. Her dedication to charity at such a young age is truly commendable and reflects her empathy and generosity towards others.

Chantal’s exceptional talents and compassionate nature have also led her to the world of pageantry. In 2022, she participated in her first pageant, Little Ms. Filbrit UAE, where she emerged as the grand winner and received numerous awards, including Ms. Photogenic, Best in Casual Attire, Best in Circus Attire, Best in Playsuit Attire, Best in Interview, Best in Production Number, Best in Ball Gown, and the prestigious FB Netizen Award. Her success in her debut pageant showcased her poise, confidence, and stage presence, setting the stage for her future accomplishments.

In 2023, Chantal represented the UAE Filipino community in the national competition of Mini Miss Junior Idol World Philippines. Her exceptional performance earned her the title of Grand Winner, along with awards for Best in Evening Gown, Best in National Costume, Best in Resorts Wear, and Best in Talent, further highlighting her versatility, talent, and dedication to her craft.

Chantal’s achievements in pageantry have earned her the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the upcoming Junior Idol World Thailand, where she will proudly showcase her talents on an international stage and make her country proud.

Angelei Chantal Yeshua Perlez is indeed a young girl with a bright future ahead of her. Her passion for engineering, artistic talents, and charitable nature make her a well-rounded and exceptional individual. Her achievements in pageantry, along with her kind heart and dedication to charity, serve as an inspiration to others.