Being their own boss: How Filipino engineers and architect built their companies in the UAE

For engineers, architects, and other professionals alike, getting a degree does not happen overnight. This is especially true in a Philippine education system where you need to study for five years or more, pass the licensure examinations, and go through series of rigorous trainings before becoming certified engineers and architects.

Having that degree and working in a prestigious company is the end goal for many. However, there are individuals who rose through the ranks and created their own doorway to becoming the owner of their company.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, these Filipino engineers and architect share with us what it takes to build a company, the lengths they had to go through to build a name of their own, and the challenges they faced in owning a business in a fast-paced country like the UAE.

MORE THAN JUST A NUMBER

Working in a stable company and receiving a monthly income somehow takes away the worry of having a secure future. However, Engr. Joanah Mozo decided to leave her comfort zone to fulfil a much greater purpose.

Engr. Joanah Mozo is the Owner and Director of Operations at Edutech Training Services FZE LLC and Chief Executive Officer at Joanah FZE LLC. The decision to build her own company only started after she worked for more than 20 years in the corporate world.

“Everyone thought I risk too much to leave a high-paying job to venture into the unknown. Yet my decision was firm amidst all surmountable challenges I am about to face. The desire of creating more opportunities for other people has driven me to anchor on gearing to the next level away from being just a number in the company. I know I can do more, I can expand more so that one day I can make a difference in the global stand,” she said.

However, the transition from being an employee to being an employer was never easy task.

“First, I must eradicate my employment mindset. I must embrace the radical change of my financial status as I used to enjoy while working. Second, I need to focus on how I can penetrate the market by setting-up strategies and hiring right people who can support my vision, meet goals and targets on the timeframe I set,” she added.

Being well aware on the standard and practices in the region, Engr. Mozo takes on the challenge of saturation in the market, as the lead business activities are in direct competition with eastern-based companies.

“I choose to be optimistic that the business I work on with today will thrive to build not only a name but a Filipino footprint in the wider market,” she said.

Engr. Mozo currently engages in three lines of activities namely general trading, events, and consultancy services. She is very proud to have been awarded a sole UAE distributorship of a Filipino-brand WeEvolve Health & Beauty Products. Moreover, she continues to commit to the newest addition to her business activities—the Edutech Training Services.

PASSION AS A KEY INGREDIENT

There can be so many reasons not to venture on your own business, but the dream and determination of Arch. Robert Gitgano made him push through the limits. For him, passion is a key ingredient in starting a business.

A co-founder and lead architect at R2C2 Studio, Arch. Gitgano shared that building his own company started with his mere passion in architecture. He aims to leverage the possibility of what architecture can offer that would open doors to entrepreneurship.

Leading one of the fastest growing design houses in the region, he shares with us how he makes sure to be at par with the international market.

“The level of competition in the market is always a challenge. We focus on providing quality services, maintaining a good client relationship that adds value to our customers, and increase brand reputation in the market,” he explained.

“[To be at par with the international market], we establish a unique approach in providing solutions that creates an impact in the industry, maximizing resources, flexibility in the challenging environment and grow target market,” he added.

Arch. Gitgano and his team has been operating their business in the UAE for about five years now, and they are planning to expand in other parts of the region especially in Saudi Arabia.

They are currently working on three different projects such as Dahua Technology, Burgundy Bar in Novotel, and Pleasant Real Estate in Sheik Zayed Road.

“I’m very grateful with my project especially when the client will support your vision as an Architect. Dubai Municipality Talent Development Center is one of my successful projects. The client helps me to push the limits to create a unique architecture,” Gitgano added.

SOMETHING TO CALL YOUR OWN

There is nothing more rewarding than having the freedom of doing what you love and earning from it to support your loved ones.

Engr. Aldrin Castro, CEO at Al Shearin Corporation FZCO, said that with the right goal in mind, anyone can start their own business where they can fully offer their expertise while having something of their own.

“In a post-pandemic world where everything is unsure, having something to call your own puts another layer of security and peace of mind. Thus, starting a company that can support me and my family in these challenging times came as a priority. OFWs need to think of long-term goals such as developing something wherein they can utilize their years of experience and skills,” he said.

When building a company, it gets harder before it gets easier. Engr. Castro shared that challenges have presented themselves when he was starting his business, but these challenges have surely helped in shaping the growth of his company.

He mentioned that one of the crucial tasks in having a business is to handle all the documentation that is required to start, operate, and maintain the company.

“It is not as easy as being an employee and with the overall responsibility of ensuring everything is square, I had to outsource some third-party company to do some of the administrative matters so I will be able to focus on operating the company. Main thing that helped is to keep being focused on the goal and have the smaller tasks being delegated to employees and third parties alike,” he said.

Engr. Castro has utilized his connections and partners who he met and built a relationship with during his 6 years of being in the UAE. He decided that he must go beyond the risks and jump into making his plan a reality after having been planning it for a year.

“Having a definite and stalwart decision proves to be a key part into pushing through the barrier of doubt and fear into venturing into business ownership,” he emphasized.

His recent venture focuses on petroleum blending management. His company is currently starting new projects with their Japanese and Canadian clients.

The journeys of Engr. Mozo, Arch. Gitgano, and Engr. Castro are testaments that anyone can build their own company from scratch. With the right combination of passion, resilience, competitiveness, and love for family, any individual—or better yet any Filipino—can make their own name in whichever industry they wish to, in any part of the world.

These professionals are among the top awardees in the first ever The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East, where it recognized the outstanding accomplishments of Filipino architects and engineers in the Middle East.