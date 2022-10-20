Licensed engineer applies as helper just to earn money in PH

A story of a licensed engineer is making rounds on social media after netizens learned that he applied as a helper just to make ends meet.

Netizen Jensen Sunga shared the plight of Virgilio Reyes Jr, a licensed electrical engineer and master electrician from Bicol who attempted to try his luck in Manila but failed to land a job in the capital.

Sunga said in his post that Reyes’ group ended up in Pampanga in his search for a job and opted to start working as a helper to start earning money.

Sunga further said that Reyes intends to make his helper job in Pampanga as his ‘stepping stone’ to find better employment.

The concerned netizen shared Reyes’ details including his license issued by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on social media in his hopes that a company that requires a Licensed Electrical Engineer/Master Electrician would notice and hire Reyes.