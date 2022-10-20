FeatureLatest NewsTFT News

Licensed engineer applies as helper just to earn money in PH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

A story of a licensed engineer is making rounds on social media after netizens learned that he applied as a helper just to make ends meet.

Netizen Jensen Sunga shared the plight of Virgilio Reyes Jr, a licensed electrical engineer and master electrician from Bicol who attempted to try his luck in Manila but failed to land a job in the capital.

Sunga said in his post that Reyes’ group ended up in Pampanga in his search for a job and opted to start working as a helper to start earning money.

Sunga further said that Reyes intends to make his helper job in Pampanga as his ‘stepping stone’ to find better employment.

The concerned netizen shared Reyes’ details including his license issued by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on social media in his hopes that a company that requires a Licensed Electrical Engineer/Master Electrician would notice and hire Reyes.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1222165231

Lawmaker wants to declare outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease in Batangas

5 mins ago
Lapid Fire

DOJ chief says alleged middleman in Percy Lapid case died in Bilibid

30 mins ago
bongbong marcos press con 3

PH will not push through with Php12.7B Russia helicopter deal – PBBM

45 mins ago
disney plus

Disney+ coming to the Philippines from November 2022

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button