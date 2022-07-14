FeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Meet the first Filipino Diver to explore the 1000 cave island in Indonesia

Raynold, the first Filipino to explore Buton Tengah Sulawesi Tenggara (1000 cave Island) in Indonesia

Filipino diver Raynold Dee M. Herbito, from Lugait, Misamis Oriental is the first Pinoy to have explored Buton Tengah Sulawesi Tenggara also known as 1000 cave Island in Indonesia, according to local Cave diving logistics operator, Rock and Roll.

“Sobrang masaya at nakaka-overwhelm po nung nalaman ko from locals ng Cave Diving operators (Rock n’ Roll Divers) dito Sa Buton Island na ako pa lang na Filipino ang nakakapasok dito sa 1000 cave island ng Sulawesi, Indonesia,” shared Raynold.

Raynold, the first Filipino to explore Buton Tengah Sulawesi Tenggara (1000 cave Island) in Indonesia

He said that achieving this feat encouraged him to continue with his trainings. Raynold’s inspiration for securing his certification as a Full Cave diver are Jaime Lapac and the Filipino Cave Divers, the Thailand Cave Rescue Operation, Indonesian Cave Diving Association, and his mentor Sifu SF Chong.

Raynold, 36-years-old, has been diving for 15 years. He is a freelance dive instructor and teaches scuba diving in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In a video shared by SF Chong, a diving mentor and a representative of the local diving operator, Raynold can be seen exploring the water-filled caves with other international divers. They were able to explore more than 98 feet (30 m) of the 246 feet (75m) cave.

“You basically have all types of cave systems here, fossils cave, densely decorated caves, deep caves and some caves with artifacts dated 15 century traders,” said SF Chong.

Along with Raynold in the exploration were Yeeven Shim and Gary Lee of Malaysia, Henoch Kindangen and Rismauly Sitinjak Benduruk of Thailand.

“Nag-umpisa po ang hilig ko sa dive 15 yrs ago, nakuha ko ang kauna-unahang license ko sa pagiging certified scuba diver sa Cebu, tapos napatuloy ko hanggang dumating ako ng dubai. Naging Dive Instructor po ako sa taong 2015 at dun ko po naipasa ang exam sa Singapore. Hanggang sa ngayon po ito na yung nagiging hanapbuhay ko, ang pagtuturo,” shared Raynold.
For Raynold said he believes that securing certifications in diving takes time and should not be rushed.
“Para sa mga divers na katulad ko, just do your passion. Determination and perseverance at dagdagan natin ng pasensya para dahan dahan nating makuha ang mga inaasam natin na mga certifications. And please do it on your perfect time, Wag nating madaliin ang lahat. Darating din ang panahon na makikita nyo rin ang mga nakikita ko sa underwater cave at lalong lalo na sa certification,” said Raynold.
Moving forward, Raynold plans to continue advancing his certifications and teaching his skills to those who would like to learn diving.

