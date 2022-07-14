Meet the first Filipino Diver to explore the 1000 cave island in Indonesia

Filipino diver Raynold Dee M. Herbito, from Lugait, Misamis Oriental is the first Pinoy to have explored Buton Tengah Sulawesi Tenggara also known as 1000 cave Island in Indonesia, according to local Cave diving logistics operator, Rock and Roll.
“Sobrang masaya at nakaka-overwhelm po nung nalaman ko from locals ng Cave Diving operators (Rock n’ Roll Divers) dito Sa Buton Island na ako pa lang na Filipino ang nakakapasok dito sa 1000 cave island ng Sulawesi, Indonesia,” shared Raynold.
He said that achieving this feat encouraged him to continue with his trainings. Raynold’s inspiration for securing his certification as a Full Cave diver are Jaime Lapac and the Filipino Cave Divers, the Thailand Cave Rescue Operation, Indonesian Cave Diving Association, and his mentor Sifu SF Chong.
Raynold, 36-years-old, has been diving for 15 years. He is a freelance dive instructor and teaches scuba diving in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
In a video shared by SF Chong, a diving mentor and a representative of the local diving operator, Raynold can be seen exploring the water-filled caves with other international divers. They were able to explore more than 98 feet (30 m) of the 246 feet (75m) cave.
“You basically have all types of cave systems here, fossils cave, densely decorated caves, deep caves and some caves with artifacts dated 15 century traders,” said SF Chong.
Along with Raynold in the exploration were Yeeven Shim and Gary Lee of Malaysia, Henoch Kindangen and Rismauly Sitinjak Benduruk of Thailand.