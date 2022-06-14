WATCH: PH Embassy in UAE commemorates 124th Independence Day with montage of OFWs’ journey across seven emirates

The journey of nearly one-million-strong Filipinos in the UAE continues as the community marks the 124th Philippine Independence Day in their second home.

A special montage posted at the Facebook page of the Philippine Embassy in the UAE follows H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana as she visits Filipinos from all walks of life across all seven emirates.

The video also uses the song Ejay Yatco’s “A Single Vessel”, in a rendition by the Abu Dhabi Concert Chorus that was first performed on the international stage during the Philippines’ National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai last February 2022.

It describes the Filipinos’ ongoing narrative as individuals who overcome challenges and trek on different kinds of adventures in life ‘with their hearts as their compass’.

Heidi Pimentel, a chief accountant working for nearly two decades, said that they felt encouraged and inspired to continue living their story as overseas Filipinos who contribute to the growth and development of the UAE when Amb. Quintana’s visited them at Umm Al Quwain.

“Nakita natin sa video na ito na may mga Filipinos pa rin dito sa UAE who are still doing well on our professions. We Filipinos survive and thrive with the good opportunities and jobs we’ve had for so long,” said Pimentel.

Pimentel likewise added that Amb. Quintana’s creative direction in the video effectively showcased the untold story of many Filipinos who are living prosperous lives with decent jobs here in the UAE.

“Nag-e-effort si Amb. Quintana na magkaroon ng concept para maipakita yung positive side ng buhay ng mga OFWs dito sa UAE, to show that there’s hope. Yun ang gusto niya – ang buhayin sa puso ng mga Pilipino yung hope and pride,” said Pimentel.

“Noong bumisita siya sa Umm Al Quwain, all you can hear are words of wisdom and practicality. Very natural, nakakatuwa. She gained my respect. Sinabi din niya sa amin na before she makes a decision, niluluhod niya muna at talagang hinihingi ang guidance mula sa taas. Kaya naman hangga’t nakalapit tayo sa Panginoon, we will never go wrong seeking the guidance of God,” she added.

Watch the video here: