IN PHOTOS: Top reasons why Campus Germany attracts Expo 2020 Dubai visitors in droves

Germany’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai continues to attract Filipinos and visitors from all around the world in droves, thanks to its unique experiential ‘edutainment’ concept.

Located at the ‘Sustainability’ district, ‘Campus Germany’ takes its visitors of all ages back to school with a special ID that will enhance and personalize each visitor’s experience.

Visitors are welcomed with bits and pieces of trivia as to how Germany has made strides in its sustainability efforts across towns. Visitors will also get to view an interactive video that gives a presentation of what visitors will experience within the halls of Campus Germany.

Each batch of visitors is then taken to the famous ‘ball pit’ that has over 100,000 interactive balls that feature ideas, statistics, and sustainability champions of the country.

The next areas will take visitors to three interactive labs: The Energy Lab that uncovers sustainable and renewable energy solutions, The Future City Lab that features an intricate urban landscape, and the Biodiversity Lab which highlights the flora and fauna of the country in a suspended installation.

The final area involves a ‘graduation area’ that culminates the experience with swinging seats.

Expo 2020 Dubai visitors can also get a chance to enjoy authentic food from Germany at its restaurant and take home special souvenirs from its shop when they finish their tour.