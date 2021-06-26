Philippine Embassy confers 2021 Sentro Rizal awards to four inspiring Filipinos in UAE

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE honored the efforts and initiative of four Filipinos whose actions have contributed greatly to uplift the image of the Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana honored each of the four awardees with the 2021 Sentro Rizal Award on two separate occasions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, for setting an example to inspire OFWs to become ‘overseas Filipino wonders’.

Mark of generosity

Jamael Panda, an OFW who has been in the UAE for nearly three decades, penned a personal letter to the Philippine Senate in the hopes that the country could formally recognize the efforts that the UAE has extended to the Philippines. From their aid during the Taal Volcano explosion, helping Filipinos here in the UAE via the Red Crescent to the sending of medical aid plane to help the country’s fight against COVID-19 to name a few, the Philippines has benefitted much from the kindhearted and generosity of the UAE’s leadership.

“I sent a letter to Senator Richard Gordon to sponsor Senate Resolution to honor the UAE for this country’s generosity to the Filipino community, especially to our Frontline nurses in combating COVID-19, as well as their efforts to those who have died. The UAE has also extended its help to the Philippines during storms and other natural disasters,” said Panda.

Panda hopes for his fellow Filipinos to be ‘ambassadors of goodwill’ and express their gratitude to the country that has given them opportunities to grow. He also thanked the Embassy for acknowledging his efforts that came to fruition when the PH Senate unanimously adopted a Resolution hailing His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in March 2021.

“Maraming salamat po kasi ito po ay patunay na ang Embahada ay nanjan Lang at binibigyan Ng halaga ang sinumang membro ng ating kommunidad. Sa ating mga kababayan ang mensahe ko po ay sana’y maging Ambassador of Good will tayo ng ating bansa at mag-isip nang paraan para lalong mapaganda ang diplomatic relations o pagkakaibigan ng Pilipinas sa bansa kung saan tayo nagta-trabaho. Napakaimportante ang pag maintain ng magandang samahan sa pagitan ng dalawang bansa dahil kung maganda ang ating diplomatic relations ay may kasiguruhan ang ating mga oportunidad sa mga susunod pang mga taon,” said Panda.

Inspiring through art

John Paul Faderogao, a freelance visual artist who has been working here for the past seven years, shared that he did not think twice to heed the call of his country when the Philippine Embassy asked him to create a mural at the Filipino Club at Ras Al Khaimah. He drove all the way from Abu Dhabi to the Northern Emirates to create a mural on the wall that he finished in a matter of two days.

“Nung tumawag po sa akin ang ating embahada na kakailanganin nila ang talento ko para sa isang proyekto para sa ating bansa, hindi na po ako nagatubili at tinanggap ko po agad ang proyekto. Hindi po ako nag-alinlangan na ihandog ang aking talento para sa ikabubuti ng aking kapwa Pilipino nang walang hinihintay na kapalit,” said Faderogao.

He shared that he was pleasantly surprised when he received a call from the Embassy, this time to formally thank him for his mural that has sparked inspiration among Filipinos in the Northern Emirates.

“Lubos po akong nagpapasalamat sa ating bayang Pilipinas at sa ating embahada di lamang dahil sa pag gawad sa akin ng parangal kung di para sa oportunidad na maging parte sa isang proyekto para sa ating bansa. At sana kung darating ang panahon na mabigyan ang ating kapwa Pilipino ng pagkakataon para makibahagi para sa bansa natin ay sana wag na sila mag alinlangan dahil ginagawa natin ito lahat para sa ating bayan bilang isang mamamayang Pilipino,” said Faderogao.

Uplifting the image of the Philippines to the World

Lucille Ong is one of the few Filipinos who have stayed in the country for over four decades. She was among those who have witnessed the massive transformation that this country has gone through. Fast forward this year, she actively participated in the upcoming Expo 2020 to ensure that the Philippine Pavilion will be an awe-inspiring spectacle for the world to marvel at. She has also engaged with the Filipino community during her stay in the country and was among those who spearheaded the Philippine Pavillion in 2001.

“I was very pleasantly surprised and honored of course to be chosen as one of the awardees. Rizal has been my idol since my school days. I still read once in a while chapters of his 2 books Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo. I have copies of both books here in Dubai,” said Ong.

She hopes that her fellow Filipinos are reminded that their actions here in the UAE always represent that of their fellow 110 million Filipinos around the world.

“Each one of us represents an entire nation of 110 million Filipinos. Let us keep that in mind always. Sa lahat ng ginagawa natin dito let us give honor to our country. And always remember we all represent the Philippines. To our Ambassdor Joy Quintana and all the award committee members, the Knights of Rizal Abu Dhabi Chapter and all Embassy staff…maraming salamat sa ginawad ninyong award sa akin.

I am truly honored and humbled with this recognition,” said Ong.

Civic duty

Aileen Alba, who has been working in the UAE for over 17 years, called out a news platform that used an inappropriate photo of the Philippine Ambassador in an article when the Embassy reported numbers of Filipinos who have died due to COVID-19 in the UAE. She sent an email to the management of the said newspaper in the UAE until she got in contact with the editor to remove and replace the news item.

“Ako po ay lubos na nalungkot at nagalit dahil sa walang respeto at insensitibong pag uulat pag dating sa ating mga Pilipino kumpara sa ibang mga lahi. Marahil madami ding Pilipino ang nagpahayag ng kanilang reaksyon sa negatibong ulat na iyon pero ako po ay hindi tumigil hanggang sa matuntin ko po ang editor ng pahayagan at pinakiusapan ko po na tanggalin or baguhin ang ang di kaaya ayang balita na kanilang pinost sa kanilang social media at e-newspaper,” said Alba in an interview with The Filipino Times.

When she received a call from the Embassy about the award, she said that she was surprised, happy, and thankful for remembering her act of love and compassion for her country and fellow Filipinos.

“Ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa ating embahada at kay Bb. Quintana sa pag alaala at pagkilala sa aking munting nagawa para maipagtanggol ang aking kapwa at bansa laban sa di wastong pamamahayag. Ang mensahe ko po sa ating mga kababayan, nasaan man po tayo at anuman ang ating narating, isa puso natin ang ating pagmamahal sa ating bayan at ating kapwa,” said Alba.

Each individual Filipino awardee UAE of the Sentro Rizal awards exemplifies the national hero’s ideals by selflessly contributing their knowledge, talents, and skills for the nation’s interest as the hero did during his four-year exile in Dapitan.