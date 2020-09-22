Feature

OFWs in the UAE join the #ManilaBayChallenge trend on social media

Staff Report

Overseas Filipino Workers based in the UAE have joined in the #ManilaBayChallenge trend by posting their own versions of beach photos in the Gulf state on social media.

Among those who joined the challenge include famous Madam Wakwak, a Filipino entrepreneur based in Dubai.

Asked about her take on the new Manila Bay with dolomite white sand, Madam Wakwak said she supports the government’s move, saying “it’s about time” they beautify the area.

“Something had to be done. Eventually, this treatment will help protect the kalikasan, and in the long run, will benefit our future generations,” she said.

Another online user, who requested The Filipino Times not be named, posted a photo of herself on Jumeirah beach, creating a meme out of this challenge from the famous photo of Rappler that showed people gathered on the staircases trying to get a glimpse of the new Manila Bay.

This trend began when a Filipina netizen posted bikini photos of herself on the newly renovated Manila Bay. Her post went viral on social media, prompting other netizens to make creative posts about the place as well.

