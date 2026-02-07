Anne Curtis addresses viral ‘Power Couple’ blind item: “Learn the art of deadma”

Kapamilya actress and host Anne Curtis finally addressed the viral “power couple” blind item linking her and her husband, Erwan Heussaff, to the controversial post.

In an interview with King of Talk Boy Abunda, Curtis said she had no idea that netizens included their marriage in the viral blind item, which described a showbiz couple as “the definition of perfection” while alleging that the husband was secretly “juggling multiple women.”

“Ah talaga? I didn’t know. I knew the issue but I didn’t know we were part of the list… Ang taray naman ng power couple–– I don’t know if I would consider Erwan and I a power couple but thank you for considering us,” Anne said.

She was equally surprised to see her sister-in-law, Solenn Heussaff, and her husband, Nico Bolzico, mentioned in the post as well.

On how she deals with such controversies, Anne emphasized her longtime motto: “Learn the art of deadma.”

“Wala, alam mo like I’ve been in the industry for so long and so many controversies have come my way. I still live by that same motto which I came up with years ago: learn the art of deadma,” she explained.

For Anne, viral posts and blind items are not worth stressing over. She prefers to focus on the truth and maintain her peace of mind amid social media speculation.