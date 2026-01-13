EntertainmentLatest NewsNews

Disney Legend Lea Salonga returns to Hong Kong Disneyland for 20th anniversary celebration

Theater icon Lea Salonga celebrated Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th anniversary with a special performance at the park.

Salonga performed beloved Disney classics during the “Disney Legend Live in Concert Presents Lea Salonga” show in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams. Her set included “Once Upon a Dream” from Sleeping Beauty, “When Will My Life Begin?” from Tangled, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, “Let It Go” from Frozen, and “Reflection” from Mulan.

According to Hong Kong Disneyland’s Facebook page, she was accompanied by The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and the Hong Kong Disneyland Band.

“The unforgettable voice that performed at Hong Kong Disneyland’s grand opening two decades ago returned to the park,” the post read. “The award-winning Disney Legend filled the 20th Anniversary celebration with her enchanting singing.”

Salonga is best known as the singing voice of Jasmine in Aladdin and Mulan. In 2025, she returned to the Philippine theater stage to play The Witch in the local production of Into the Woods.

She is set to portray Madame Thénardier in Les Misérables: The World Tour Spectacular this January and will also become the first Filipino to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

