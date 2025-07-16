Sharlene San Pedro speaks out as BINI faces online criticism over snack tasting video

Actress Sharlene San Pedro has stepped up to defend P-pop girl group BINI amid a growing online backlash following their recent appearance on a foreign food vlog.

The group was featured on the YouTube channel People vs. Food on July 8, where the eight members tasted and rated various Filipino snacks, including kwek-kwek, hopia, isaw, balut, and betamax.

While the vlog aimed to showcase Filipino delicacies, some viewers took issue with the girls’ reactions, especially toward betamax and accused them of showing “disgust.”

San Pedro, who is a close friend of BINI member Gwen, urged netizens to withhold judgment until they have watched the full video. She criticized how spliced clips fueled negativity online.

“Tsaka hello, ‘di talaga lahat ng Pinoy ay trip ang lahat ng Filipino food. Panay ride niyo sa hate train kasi relevant ‘yung subject,” San Pedro pointed out.

At this time, BINI has not responded publicly to the controversy.