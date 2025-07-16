EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sharlene San Pedro speaks out as BINI faces online criticism over snack tasting video

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo21 mins ago

Actress Sharlene San Pedro has stepped up to defend P-pop girl group BINI amid a growing online backlash following their recent appearance on a foreign food vlog.

The group was featured on the YouTube channel People vs. Food on July 8, where the eight members tasted and rated various Filipino snacks, including kwek-kwek, hopia, isaw, balut, and betamax.

While the vlog aimed to showcase Filipino delicacies, some viewers took issue with the girls’ reactions, especially toward betamax and accused them of showing “disgust.”

San Pedro, who is a close friend of BINI member Gwen, urged netizens to withhold judgment until they have watched the full video. She criticized how spliced clips fueled negativity online.

“Tsaka hello, ‘di talaga lahat ng Pinoy ay trip ang lahat ng Filipino food. Panay ride niyo sa hate train kasi relevant ‘yung subject,” San Pedro pointed out.

At this time, BINI has not responded publicly to the controversy.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo21 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 15 2

US to build boat maintenance facility in Palawan to boost PH maritime capability

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 13 1

Belle Mariano and family move into their newly built home

36 mins ago
Article 2 copy

How to buy a Pag-IBIG foreclosed property: A step-by-step guide

12 hours ago
Article 1 copy

Why Pag-IBIG MP2 is a smart savings option for overseas Filipinos

13 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button