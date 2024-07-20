Jennylyn Mercado no contract yet with Kapuso network

Actress Jennylyn Mercado revealed that she has yet to sign a contract with GMA Network.

Mercado said she is just waiting for her new contract and denied claims that there’s an offer for her to transfer to ABS-CBN.

“Palagi naman akong Kapuso,” said Mercado.

She added that there are still ongoing negotiations when it comes to her new contract.

“Ang daming nag-aantay nung sagot… ako naman, 20 years na po akong Kapuso, and I’m very thankful na hanggang ngayon po ay Kapuso pa rin,” she said.

“Meron pa ring nego-nego. Pero mabilis na lang po yan,” she added.

Mercado said that she would also respect the decision of GMA Network on what their plans will be for her.

“Basta ganito, kung gusto pa rin nila akong Kapuso, happy pa rin akong maging Kapuso,” she said.