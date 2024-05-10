Hailey Bieber is pregnant! Model and husband Justin Bieber expecting first baby together

Hailey Bieber and her musician husband, Justin Bieber, share the joyous news of their upcoming parenthood. The couple took to Instagram to reveal that they are expecting their first baby together.

In a heartfelt post, Hailey shared a video from their vow renewal ceremony, showcasing her blossoming bump in a stunning white dress. Alongside the video were tender snapshots of the couple, with Justin proudly embracing his wife.

The news comes after months of speculation, with Hailey addressing rumors about her pregnancy in a recent interview.

Despite the public scrutiny, the model remained candid, asserting her autonomy over her body and the timing of parenthood.

Justin, too, has expressed his desire to start a family with Hailey, emphasizing his respect for her timeline and aspirations.

Fans eagerly await the arrival of the newest Bieber.