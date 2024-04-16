EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso expecting first child

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 7 mins ago

Photo courtesy: MEGA

Henry Cavill, famous for his role as Superman in Man of Steel, shared exciting news at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in New York City. The 40-year-old actor confirmed that he and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, are expecting their first baby together.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Cavill expressed his enthusiasm about becoming a dad. “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it,” he said on the red carpet.

When asked if seeing Henry Golding, who stars in The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, as a parent inspired him to become a dad, the former Superman star replied, “I mean, he didn’t inspire me to do that. My parents did.

The couple, who made their relationship public at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 in October 2022, have been seen together at various events since then.

Fans are excited to follow Cavill’s journey from superhero to dad, which is sure to get a lot of attention worldwide.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 7 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News RAIN DUBAI STORM

Dubai extends remote learning and remote working due to weather conditions

1 hour ago
TFT News REUTERS AIRPLANE DUBAI AIRPORT RAINING DUBAI

Dubai airports cancels, diverts flights due to heavy rain

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 16T182046.307

Five days to go until Tough Mudder’s season finale

3 hours ago
marcos podium 2

Marcos tells drug syndicates: Aabutan namin kayo

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button