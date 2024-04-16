Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso expecting first child

Henry Cavill, famous for his role as Superman in Man of Steel, shared exciting news at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in New York City. The 40-year-old actor confirmed that he and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, are expecting their first baby together.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Cavill expressed his enthusiasm about becoming a dad. “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it,” he said on the red carpet.

When asked if seeing Henry Golding, who stars in The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, as a parent inspired him to become a dad, the former Superman star replied, “I mean, he didn’t inspire me to do that. My parents did.

The couple, who made their relationship public at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 in October 2022, have been seen together at various events since then.

Fans are excited to follow Cavill’s journey from superhero to dad, which is sure to get a lot of attention worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)