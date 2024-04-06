‘It’s Showtime’ premieres on GMA-7

The Kapamilya noontime show ‘It’s Showtime’ debuted on its former rival network GMA-7 on Saturday, marking a historic moment in Philippine entertainment television.

The opening performance of the Kapamilya show lasted for more than 30 minutes with Unkabogable star Vice Ganda taking the lead.

Anne Curtis opened the show with a song and dance number. Anne was a former GMA-7 talent before she moved to the Kapamilya network.

Karylle performed a song number while Kim Chiu showcased her dancing prowess with an aerial dance number.

Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario grooved in their signature dance numbers while Ogie Alcasid and Darren Espanto showcased their vocals.

Vice led the finale with a music video in the desert, and then later on, atop the GMA Network Headquarters in Kamuning, Quezon City.

Vice then performed four and delivered a speech about being a young gay kid who was a big dreamer.

