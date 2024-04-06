EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘It’s Showtime’ premieres on GMA-7

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Courtesy: It's Showtime/YouTube

The Kapamilya noontime show ‘It’s Showtime’ debuted on its former rival network GMA-7 on Saturday, marking a historic moment in Philippine entertainment television.

The opening performance of the Kapamilya show lasted for more than 30 minutes with Unkabogable star Vice Ganda taking the lead.

Anne Curtis opened the show with a song and dance number. Anne was a former GMA-7 talent before she moved to the Kapamilya network.

Karylle performed a song number while Kim Chiu showcased her dancing prowess with an aerial dance number.
Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario grooved in their signature dance numbers while Ogie Alcasid and Darren Espanto showcased their vocals.

Vice led the finale with a music video in the desert, and then later on, atop the GMA Network Headquarters in Kamuning, Quezon City.

Vice then performed four and delivered a speech about being a young gay kid who was a big dreamer.

Watch the historic episode here:

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 04 06T151429.708

PHIVOLCS warns on possibility of strong earthquake, urges public to remain vigilant

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T151106.606

OFW killed in Sharjah residential building fire

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T132204.470

After ending Olympic bid, Hidilyn Diaz to focus now on motherhood dream

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T131414.515

PH, US, Japan, Australia to hold maritime exercises in PH waters

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button