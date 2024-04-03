‘KathDen’ trends after Alden Richards surprises Kathryn Bernardo with flowers and gift

Alden Richards made headlines once again as he surprised Kathryn Bernardo with a lavish bouquet and a special gift during her recent birthday celebration.

The heartwarming moment, captured in an Instagram story by Bernardo’s friend, quickly went viral, sparking a wave of admiration from ‘KathDen’ fans online.

Previously, Alden Richards went viral for singing ‘Bakit ngayon ka lang’ during Kathryn’s yacht birthday party.

The gesture comes amidst speculation of a potential collaboration between the two stars, further fueling excitement among their dedicated fanbase.

The two previously collaborated in the successful movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye” which gained a total income of ₱880 million and was the highest-grossing Philippine film of all time, until it was overtaken by Rewind in January 2024.

Fans are eagerly anticipating further details on the rumored project, especially considering the undeniable chemistry between Richards and Bernardo.