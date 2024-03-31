GMA to air ABS-CBN’s ‘It’s Showtime’ starting April 6

ABS-CBN’s noontime variety show ‘It’s Showtime’ will be aired on GMA from Monday to Saturday, 12:00 noon to 2:30 PM (PH time) starting April 6, 2024.

The two sealed the deal at a contract signing ceremony at the GMA studios, attended by the popular hosts of ‘It’s Showtime’ as well as top executives from both companies.

Some of the show’s hosts, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, and Kim Chiu, among others, were also present in the contract signing ceremony.

This move shows the commitment of the two networks to serve the Filipino people with top-notch entertainment.

GMA thanked the whole ‘It’s Showtime’ family and was happy to add it to its growing list of programs for Filipinos nationwide and overseas to enjoy. ABS-CBN as well as the ‘It’s Showtime’ family expressed their gratitude to GMA for accepting the collaboration and spreading the happiness across the country.